Hypercharge Commends Canada’s New Electric Vehicle Availability Standard

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7), a leading, electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions provider, is proud to align with, and support, the Government of Canada’s announcement today of the new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard aimed at increasing the supply of zero-emission vehicles and essential charging infrastructure required across the country.

As a company supplying EV charging infrastructure to support the transition to a fully electric Canada, Hypercharge is ready to support the Standard with its comprehensive range of Level 2 and Fast Charging stations, innovative software, and professional services.

In response to the announcement, David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge, said: “As a Canadian-founded clean tech business, we applaud the Government of Canada’s work to increase the number of zero emission vehicles available to Canadians.”

Bibby added, “We are intrinsically driven to contribute to supporting the Standard, particularly with regards to increasing the availability of reliable and abundant residential and public charging infrastructure, which is crucial for the widespread adoption of EVs. We are also pleased to see the Government’s recommitment to investing $1.2 billion in building 84,500 chargers across the country by 2029, a move that will significantly bolster our efforts in this space.”

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Senior Marketing Manager

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191664