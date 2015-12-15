IEC Issues Statement From Ray Valdez

Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 27, 2023) – International Endeavors Corporation “IEC” (OTC PINK: IDVV) announced a statement from company president Ray Valdez.

I am pleased to announce our plan for taking IDVV into the future. The company had several issues in the past that we have taken the appropriate steps to eliminate so that it may grow to the value deserved.

The first issue the company had was that it was being spread too thin In different directions. Today the company moves forward as a holdings corporation with its primary focus on technology. Our main holding is our recently acquired WITech.ai. We will continue to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation tools. We may expand into other sectors, but at this time in order to maintain focus we’re concentrating on AI through WITech.ai.

AI is a disrupter, and something that can dramatically scale. The way we will implement the technology and grow the company is by providing services to clients that use our AI and automation tools as a background. The company had some prior dealings, and we are solidifying agreements to use our tools to partner, and or acquire businesses within but not limited to the Real Estate, Financial, Lead Gen, and Health and Wellness sectors. We’ve been developing a customized bot that has near limitless applications, and WITech.ai has been successful marketing the service. We’ll be announcing each deal in early Q1 2024 as they materialize.

The company is also concentrating on strategic partnerships and acquisitions with other technology startups that will allow us to grow not just in AI and automation, but also smart phone applications.

The second issue the company had was corporate debt. Before joining the board and completing the acquisition of WITech the company agreed to settle all of its debts. As previously announced, the company has settled all debts. Although nobody likes the issuance of stock, it was necessary to put a cap on any potential conversions. This will allow the company to pursue further acquisitions and increase value without the need of a reverse split. Now that any conversions are over the company plans on working on reducing its outstanding shares via ways other than a reverse split to grow value.

As the newly appointed CEO I humbly ask for patience as we transition into the upcoming year. I understand the importance of communicating with shareholders. We will be further outlining our plan for growth.

Our initial steps were to eliminate debt, form a new board, and focus on a specific direction, and we are doing exactly that.

Currently we’re working to update OTCMarkets and the Nevada SOS to reflect our changes asap and are concentrating efforts on growing the business.

Please feel free to email the company using the email below with questions and if we are able to answer them we will.

Ray Valdez, IDVV

Follow us for more information

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation (“IEC”) is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

International Endeavors Corporation

Phone: 1 (833) 705-0022

Email: otc@idvvcorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192444