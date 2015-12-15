In 2023, Illinois American Water Invests $297 Million Throughout State and $69.7 Million in Local Water & Wastewater Infrastructure in Southern Division

Illinois American Water continues to proactively maintain & enhance local community’s water & wastewater systems

BELLEVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2023, Illinois American Water will have invested $297 million in water and wastewater system infrastructure replacement and enhancements throughout the state. This work includes installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, valves, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, new water quality systems and technology.





Locally, in the company’s Southern Division, the capital investment in infrastructure has reached $69.7 million in 2023. The Southern Division is comprised of the Cairo, Interurban (Metro East), Hardin County water systems; Shiloh and Granite City wastewater systems; and Rosiclare water and wastewater systems.

“Since 2013, Illinois American Water has invested $1.6 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure throughout Illinois. These investments involved making repairs to existing infrastructure and replacements when needed. At Illinois American Water, we analyze where improvements are needed, and then we strategically and efficiently direct capital improvements to those areas most in need,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water. “We work with state and federal regulators from the Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Commerce Commission to make sure we meet all requirements and policies not only for today but anticipate what may be ahead of our communities and customers tomorrow.”

Examples of a few major 2023 capital projects in the Southern Division (not a full list of local capital projects):

Water treatment plant construction, Cairo ($10.9 million). A new groundwater plant is being constructed that will include a building with a pressure filter room, chemical rooms, a new lab and operator room. Two groundwater wells and associated water treatment equipment for a groundwater source are also being installed along with new yard piping and a new high service pump building. The new chemical feed design will bring everything up to American Water quality standards. The existing surface water treatment plant and equipment can be decommissioned and transitioned to a groundwater source.

Water main replacement, Belleville ($3.3 million). In downtown Belleville, near the historic fountain, approximately 1,700 feet of new water main (and valves) was installed over the summer. These mains were approximately 75 years old. There were numerous service line replacements. The company worked with City of Belleville officials to complete this project over the summer so that it would not interrupt a busy schedule of community events around the square. The project was completed before Labor Day, several weeks early.

Water main relocation, Granite City ($2.9 million). The Port District in Granite City and Illinois Department of Transportation have an ongoing roadway improvement and water main are being replaced in the area.

Chemical feed improvement, East St. Louis water treatment plant ($4.5 million). A new chemical feed facility is being constructed at the East St. Louis Water Treatment Plant. This project will allow for the transition from chlorine gas to liquid chlorine. In addition, this project will centralize and replace the chemical feed for both of the facility’s treatment trains.

Clearwell/High Service pump station, East St. Louis ($2.6 million). A new clearwell and High-Service pump station at the East St. Louis Water Treatment Plant were constructed to address aging infrastructure and to provide for more clearwell storage The East St. Louis Water Treatment Plant is a regional plant serving the Metro East.

Ultraviolet disinfection installation, East St. Louis ($1.9 million). A state-of-the-art disinfection system has been installed at the East St. Louis water treatment plant to further protect customers in the Metro East.

Emergency repairs, East St. Louis ($4.1 million). This project replaces a portion of the transmission main that feeds the East St. Louis and Belleville distribution systems. In addition, replacement of this water main also reduces the potential impact to the embankment of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Metrolink train tracks if future water main breaks would occur.

Intake improvements, East St. Louis ($1.8 million). Improvements are being made to the existing river house intake at the East St. Louis Water Treatment Plant to allow for backup diesel pumping during low river conditions.

“Our systems and facilities continue to be resilient, reliable, and dependable for our customers here in the Southern Division and across our state,” said Fred Campbell, senior manager of operations, Southern Division. “We take a strategic, proactive approach, with customer service and reliability driving our investments. The investments and enhancements at our water treatment plant near East St. Louis are exciting and show our focus on water quality and our commitment to our customers and communities in the region.”

