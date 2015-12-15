iQor Colombia Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2024

Certification Honors iQor’s Irresistible Workplace Culture

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in Colombia for 2024. The certification recognizes iQor as a global employer of choice for its value-driven culture and rewarding employee experiences. The recognition is issued by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.





The Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is awarded to organizations that provide outstanding employee experiences and exhibit best-in-class people practices. The thorough evaluation involves an independent survey of employees and an extensive workforce questionnaire. Utilizing their research-backed, data-driven methodology, Great Place to Work® scrutinizes the responses to validate not only an exceptional company culture but also an excellent employee experience.

Eight out of 10 survey respondents expressed that iQor is a Great Place to Work®. Employee feedback illustrated positive work experiences, including a welcoming work environment in which management promotes inclusivity and authenticity, fair and supportive leadership, a strong sense of community, ample resources to succeed and adapt to change, appreciation for work and effort, and approachable management that encourages open communication.

“At the heart of our success lies the dedication of our team. We take pride in fostering a workplace where our employees thrive throughout their professional journey. Achieving the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in Colombia this year—our first year of operation in the country—is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We believe every voice matters, and we empower our team to foster innovation and reach their career milestones,” said Senior Director of Operations and iQor Colombia Country Lead Fabian Garcia.

iQor’s Symphony [AI]™ ecosystem is revolutionizing the employee lifecycle, harmonizing automation, technology, and human expertise to enhance employee well-being and maximize individual performance capabilities. Through iQor’s use of AI to drive excellence throughout the employee lifecycle—from talent acquisition to training and development to performance and compliance—iQor boosts satisfaction, productivity, and retention to inspire highly motivated teams devoted to delivering efficient, compliant, and smile-worthy CX.

iQor’s forward-thinking design and technology make work fun, no matter where the work is happening. Employees enjoy career growth and development, flexible hybrid work environments with work-in-office and work-at-home opportunities, fantastic benefits, and an irresistible culture.

iQor is a leading managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions across a global footprint. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential can apply online at apply.iqor.com or visit iQor Colombia’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iqorcolombia.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

