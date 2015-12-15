KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in the Popular Twelve Bridges Master Plan in Lincoln, California

Aurora at Twelve Bridges offers personalized, new homes with family friendly amenities and zoned for Western Placer Unified School District, priced from the mid $400,000s.









LINCOLN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community within the popular Twelve Bridges master plan in Lincoln, California. The new homes at Aurora at Twelve Bridges are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will appreciate Twelve Bridges’ family friendly amenities, which include parks, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields and open space. The master plan is also zoned for the highly ranked Western Placer Unified School District.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Sacramento-area homebuyers spacious new homes in the beautiful Twelve Bridges master plan,” said Nam Joe, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “Aurora at Twelve Bridges homeowners will appreciate the proximity to highly ranked schools and the great community amenities, including parks, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields and open space. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Our homes are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Aurora at Twelve Bridges is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located just off Highway 65, near the intersection of Bella Breeze Drive and Nightfall Street, providing access to Interstate 80, the greater Sacramento area’s major employment centers and Sacramento International Airport. Aurora at Twelve Bridges is also close to boutique shopping and dining in downtown Lincoln and just a short drive to wineries and Thunder Valley Casino Resort™. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Coyote Pond Park and Twelve Bridges Southcreek Trailhead. The new community is also just a short drive to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which offer year-round recreation and world-class resorts.

The Aurora at Twelve Bridges sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first national builder to make a broad commitment to building ENERGY STAR® certified homes, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and KB Home has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

