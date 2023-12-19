Know the Importance of Citibank Ready Credit

SINGAPORE, Dec 20, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Needing to fork out emergency cash for unexpected expenses can be a stressful experience, but thankfully, help is just round the corner. With Citibank Ready Credit, you can access a flexible line of credit up to 4X your monthly income or up to 8X your monthly income if your annual income is S$120,000 and above. You will also have the flexibility of converting your Citi Credit Card and Citibank Ready Credit card statement balance into instalments via the Citi Mobile App for fuss-free repayments.

On top of providing access to a flexible line of credit to ease your emergency cashflow needs, Citibank Ready Credit also offers the following features:

Citi Quick Cash: If you need cash for big-ticket expenses like renovations or education, you can convert your available credit limit to a cash loan with competitive interest rates.

If you need cash for big-ticket expenses like renovations or education, you can convert your available credit limit to a cash loan with competitive interest rates. Balance Transfer: Look forward to more interest savings when you transfer outstanding balances on any other bank’s credit card or credit line to your Citibank Ready Credit account.

Look forward to more interest savings when you transfer outstanding balances on any other bank’s credit card or credit line to your Citibank Ready Credit account. Quick Cash Access: With Citi Ready Credit, you can easily withdraw cash at over 2 million ATMs locally and overseas.

With Citi Ready Credit, you can easily withdraw cash at over 2 million ATMs locally and overseas. Effortless Fund Transfers & Bill Payments: Carry out hassle-free fund transfers and bill payments anytime via Citibank Online or the Citi Mobile App.

Keep reading to find out how to apply for Citibank Ready Credit in Singapore.

Requirements to apply for Citibank Ready Credit

To apply for Citibank Ready Credit, you will need to fulfil the following criteria:

Age:

– 21 years and above

Minimum annual income:

– Singaporeans and PRs: S$30,000

– Foreigners: S$42,000

You will be required to produce the following documentation for your application:

Salaried Employees:

– NRIC/Passport copy

– Latest original computerised payslip / Tax Notice of Assessment

Self-Employed:

– NRIC/Passport copy

– Income Tax Notice of Assessment from the last 2 years

– Bank statements from the last 3 months

Foreigners:

– Copy of passport and work permit with a validity of minimum 6 months

– Copy of utility or telephone bill/bank statement with your name and address

– Income Tax Notice of Assessment

– Latest original computerised payslip

You may apply for Citibank Ready Credit online using Singpass/call 6363 6666 or visit any Citibank branches in Singapore.

How and where to use Citibank Ready Credit?

Once your application is approved, you can make purchases with ease at millions of merchants worldwide with the Citibank Ready Credit Card. If you prefer to go cashless, simply add your card to Apple Pay/Samsung Pay for hassle-free contactless payment. On top of making purchases, you can also carry out your day-to-day banking transactions effortlessly, including transferring funds from your Citibank Ready Credit Account to any other bank account, issuing cheques, performing ATM cash withdrawals, and paying bills online. You also have the option of converting your available credit line into a cash loan and repaying it in fixed, manageable monthly instalments.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a convenient solution to your emergency cash flow needs, Citibank Ready Credit may be the answer. With the option of repaying your credit card balance statements in affordable instalments, Citibank Ready Credit can help fulfil your urgent liquidity needs while ensuring financial flexibility. Please reach out to the Citibank team in Singapore if you have any queries.

