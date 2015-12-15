Logile Ranked on the Top 20 Overall Best Retail Technology Providers List for the Seventh Consecutive Year in the 2024 RIS News Software LeaderBoard

Retailers recognize Logile as the #1 Vendor in Customer Satisfaction and Overall Performance for the second year running









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#grocery—Logile, Inc. today announced that retailers again rated Logile the #1 Vendor in Customer Satisfaction and Overall Performance, with 16 additional number-one rankings across the 2024 RIS News Software LeaderBoard, RIS’ annual retail customer satisfaction survey. Logile also placed #6 on the coveted overall Top 20 best retail industry technology providers list and secured the number-one rankings in over a third—and top two positions in half—of the LeaderBoard charts.

This year marks Logile’s seventh appearance and highest placement on the overall Top 20. Logile’s Customer Satisfaction score rose for the third consecutive year and reflects the implementation, support and ease of use considerations that are essential to successful solution value delivery. Logile’s #1 rankings span the following categories:

Customer satisfaction

Overall performance

Return on investment (ROI)

Total cost of operation

Technology innovation

Software reliability

Ease of installation and integration

Ease of administration and maintenance

Quality of service

Quality of support

Recommendations

“Logile’s presence on the RIS LeaderBoard every year since 2015 and its seventh year recognized on the overall Top 20 provider list—rising this year to #6—are impressive indications of Logile’s steadfast ability to provide retailers with the solutions and support they need to successfully compete in a complex, changing environment,” said Jamie Grill-Goodman, Editor in Chief at RIS News. “Logile’s planning, workforce and inventory management, and execution portfolio has grown substantially since the company’s first appearance on the LeaderBoard, and Logile’s 2024 LeaderBoard rankings signal retailers’ continued satisfaction with the company’s solution strategy and innovation.”

“We thank our customers again this year for recognizing Logile as a top retail technology provider. Our customers’ ongoing success and satisfaction are our top priorities, and we reaffirm our commitment to collaborative partnership,” said Purna Mishra, Logile Founder and CEO. “Logile is honored to bring these retail leaders the best practices and transformative new solutions to empower the connected worker—like unified store-level AI forecasting, flexible scheduling, fresh production inventory planning and recipe management, and Thermal Intelligence for food safety—that will continue to evolve and change how retailers are able to address modern retail challenges.”

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across the globe. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide flexible scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety, and mobile employee engagement to empower the connected worker—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Retail. One Platform for store planning, scheduling and execution. Learn more: logile.com. Connect with Logile on LinkedIn.

