Music Licensing, Inc. (SONG) Unveils Extraordinary Strategic Masterplan for Unprecedented Growth and Financial Eminence

Naples, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 13, 2023) – Brace yourselves for a groundbreaking revelation as Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC Pink: SONG) proudly unveils an audacious strategic masterplan. This visionary blueprint seamlessly intertwines buyback brilliance, reverse stock split resilience, forward stock split foresight, and revolutionary financing strategies that are set to catapult the company to unparalleled heights of market supremacy and sustained prosperity.

In response to the curiosity surrounding the initial reverse stock split ratio, Music Licensing, Inc. proudly asserts its undetermined status. But this is not just a corporate strategy; it’s a mission to exceed expectations, surpassing the initial ratio to gracefully sidestep the “Penny Stock” or “low price security” label. Following this awe-inspiring reverse stock split, brace yourselves for the game-changing revelation – 25% of royalty stake income will be channeled into buyback plans. This isn’t just a move; it’s a seismic shift that will create a tidal wave of buying pressure, fortifying a notably small float until the company achieves a valuation that commands respect.

Now, onto the pièce de résistance – the company will wield the court-approved 3(a)(10) exemption like a financial wizard’s wand. Picture this: reimbursements for assets acquired, covering everything from additional royalty stakes to the daily operational tapestry. The financial acrobatics will be executed without any attached interest rates, ensuring a dance of positive cash flow and strategically designing the buybacks not just to offset but to eclipse any potential dilution resulting from the 3(a)(10) transactions. As if that weren’t enough, the 3(a)(10) funds will be the magical elixir fueling additional acquisitions, elevating the company’s portfolio to levels of unrivaled grandeur.

Anticipating potential challenges, the company stands poised to tame any potential overshooting resulting from the audacious asset acquisition, collection campaign, and share structure initiative. Enter forward stock splits – the strategic maestro’s wand to correct any deviations in the grand symphony.

Hold onto your seats for the grand crescendo – the first royalty payment from acquired royalty stakes, featuring musical legends such as Elton John, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, and more, is set to grace Music Licensing, Inc. before the grand finale of the 2023 year.

Embarking on a journey from the US OTC market to a US exchange, the company aspires not just to become a fully reporting issuer with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission but to ascend to the pantheon of market titans. Picture this – engaging new professional public/investor relations firms, sponsored research entities, and assembling a highly qualified management team. The pièce de résistance of this odyssey is the collaboration with a PCAOB auditing firm, ensuring not just adherence but a symphony of excellence, transparency, and seamless day-to-day operations.

Jake P. Noch, the CEO of Music Licensing, Inc., declares, “In the realm of imperfection, as a 24-year-old without a college degree, I pledge to wield every decision in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. Along the path, stumbles may occur, but my commitment to steering the company toward an unparalleled crescendo remains unwavering.”

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC Pink: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

