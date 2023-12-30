OPTIZMO™ and LashBack™ Collaborate to Release the 2024 Email Marketing Best Practices Guide

Combining decades of industry experience, the guide presents essential strategies for effective email marketing campaigns for the seasoned email marketer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPTIZMO is the industry leader in email suppression list management, email compliance, and data security. As the only truly independent suppression list management system, OPTIZMO is dedicated to delivering robust email compliance solutions without any potential conflicts of interest.

OPTIZMO and LashBack, have collaborated on a set of email marketing best practices designed to help marketers navigate the evolving digital marketing landscape in 2024 and beyond.

Following over four decades of use, email marketing remains a cornerstone of digital marketing, known for its significant return on investment and effectiveness in both customer acquisition and retention. Understanding the complexities of this dynamic field, OPTIZMO and LashBack have pooled their experience to craft a best practices guide that addresses many of the variables impacting successful email campaigns.

Some highlights and key insights from the 2024 Email Marketing Best Practices Guide include:

An overview of required compliance practices

Tactics to improve email deliverability

Practices to drive engagement and campaign performance

Strategies to drive more effective audience targeting

“As an email compliance company, we are also strong supporters of best practices and strategies that continue to support the email channel over the long term,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and co-founder of OPTIZMO. “So, we’re excited to release this new best practices guide with our friends at LashBack.”

The guide is available for download on the OPTIZMO and LashBack websites.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

About LashBack

LashBack is the recognized authority on marketing intelligence, brand protection, and compliance services. By leveraging proprietary data, expertise, and technology, LashBack helps brands, agencies, and advertising networks protect their interests, evaluate partners, and grow their business.

