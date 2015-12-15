PowerFlex Helps Accelerate ASICS’ Sustainability Goals by Doubling Solar Rooftop

Turnkey project by PowerFlex helps ASICS accelerate 2030 sustainability goals and bolster the grid









SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerFlex, a clean technology solutions company, announced the completion of the second rooftop solar project for ASICS, a leading brand in the design and manufacturing of performance athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories, at their Byhalia Distribution Center, located in Byhalia, Mississippi. The completion of the 1-megawatt (MW) solar rooftop brings the total solar generated power at the distribution center to 2 MW’s that are used to power the building load and directly offsets utility costs. The system is the largest solar PV rooftop in Byhalia and included the engagement of local labor. Additionally, ASICS now participates in net metering which contributes power to the grid and helps build grid resiliency.

“As ASICS continues towards a goal of reducing our overall CO2 emissions by 63% by 2030, today’s announcement is a strong step forward,” said Kyle Koestler, Director of Operations, ASICS North America. “The PowerFlex team were great partners in helping seamlessly complete the second rooftop solar project without disrupting our day-to-day business at the distribution center.”

SOLAR ROOFTOP PROJECT

PowerFlex coordinated the interconnection agreement between ASICS and NorthCentral Electric, the municipal utility. Interconnecting 2-megawatts of solar assets increases ASICS’ clean energy generation, powering approximately 48% of the distribution center. PowerFlex minimized the disruption to ASICS’ business and required just three months of active construction for the project. The additional 1MW is projected to provide $100,000 in energy savings in the first year. The environmental benefits of the combined systems are equivalent to removing nearly 330 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles per year or offsetting the electricity of around 290 households annually.1

“ASICS is a relentless innovator and leader in reducing carbon emissions,” states Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “We’re proud to partner with ASICS to double their clean energy production, offset energy costs, and contribute energy to the grid to expedite their ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

ABOUT POWERFLEX

PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables affiliate, is a clean technology solutions company making the transformation to carbon-free electrification and transportation possible. Our onsite intelligent energy management platform, PowerFlex X, monitors, controls, and optimizes onsite clean energy assets – solar, energy storage, EV charging stations, microgrids – and reduces overall energy costs through Adaptive Load Management that optimizes distributed energy resources.

PowerFlex is the second largest installer of commercial rooftop solar and the fourth largest network of level 2 EV chargers in the U.S. working with hundreds of businesses and municipalities to achieve their energy and sustainability goals. To date, PowerFlex’s solar and storage projects have offset 70,000 tons of CO2 each year. Our 10,000+EV chargers were responsible for offsetting 13,000 tons of CO2 in 2022.

For more information, visit www.powerflex.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

ABOUT ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

ABOUT NORTHCENTRAL ELECTRIC

Northcentral Electric is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving almost 35,000 meters in DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Lafayette Counties in Mississippi. In addition to the ASICS project being the largest solar array in on our system, it is also the first industrial project to our cooperative.

