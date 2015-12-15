Rambus Advances Data Center Server Performance with Industry-First Gen4 DDR5 RCD

Highlights:









Boosts data rate to 7200 MT/s for a 50% memory bandwidth increase over today’s Gen1 DDR5 devices

Extends leadership in key memory interface chip solutions for server main memory

Supports accelerated roadmap of server performance for generative AI and other advanced data center workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DDR5—Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its state-of-the-art Gen4 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) which began sampling to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) manufacturers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Rambus Gen4 RCD boosts the data rate to 7200 MT/s, setting a new benchmark for performance and enabling a 50% increase in memory bandwidth over today’s 4800 MT/s DDR5 module solutions. It supports the rapid pace of server main memory performance improvements to meet the demands of generative AI and other advanced data center workloads.

“ With memory being an essential enabler of server performance, the need for greater memory bandwidth continues its meteoric rise driven by demanding workloads like generative AI,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “ The Rambus Gen4 DDR5 RCD is the latest demonstration of our commitment to providing leadership products ahead of the market need to support our customers’ current and planned server platforms.”

“ Advanced workloads, led by the breathtaking pace of innovation in AI, are driving an accelerated roadmap of new server platforms for the data center,” said Shane Rau, VP, Computing Semiconductors at IDC. “ DDR5 RCDs are critical to support the performance, power, and signal integrity required of RDIMMs in AI servers.”

Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips including the RCD, Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hub and Temperature Sensors are important in achieving a new level of performance for leading-edge servers. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is renowned for its signal integrity (SI) / power integrity (PI) expertise. This expertise helps enable DDR5 memory interface chips delivering superior performance and reliability for data center server RDIMMs.

Availability



The Rambus 7200 MT/s DDR5 RCD is available today.

More Information



Learn more about the Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips at https://www.rambus.com/ddr5.

Follow Rambus:



About Rambus Inc.



Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

