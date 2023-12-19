Regtank Doubles down on Information Security Management with the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – December 28, 2023) – Regtank Technology, a prominent solution provider for compliance and risk management, is delighted to announce the attainment of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) underscores Regtank Technology’s steadfast commitment to upholding the utmost standards in data security and privacy for their clients and partners. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification delineates best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS.

This accomplishment underscores Regtank Technology’s commitment to excellence in information security, particularly in an era marked by frequent data breaches and cyber threats. The certification process involved a thorough audit, during which Regtank Technology’s practices were meticulously scrutinized against the stringent requirements of the ISO standard.

“Our journey toward achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 certification has been characterized by dedication, resilience, and an unwavering focus on quality,” says Megan Lee, CEO of Regtank Technology. “This certification is not merely an accolade for our company; it represents a promise to our customers and partners that we are well-equipped to handle their most sensitive information with the highest standards of security and confidentiality.”

For clients, the ISO/IEC 27001 certification translates to increased trust and confidence in Regtank Technology’s services, as their information is managed within an internationally recognized framework of best practices. Furthermore, the certification positions Regtank Technology as a preferred partner for organizations prioritizing data security, opening avenues for new collaborations and opportunities in a security-conscious market. Looking ahead, Regtank Technology is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in information security.

For further information about Regtank Technology’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification and its services, please reach out to the Company at info@regtank.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192573