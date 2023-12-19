ROH’s Finance and Sales System of Record Adopted by Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale and Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

By empowering sales and finance teams at hotels to efficiently collaborate, property operators, brands, and asset owners gain financial transparency and data insights that increase revenue

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—ROH, a vertical SaaS solution serving the hospitality industry, today announced Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale and Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, in the popular South Florida market, as the latest properties to adopt ROH. The top hospitality brands in the world rely on ROH to drive conversions, increase revenue, and empower collaboration across sales and finance teams currently using disparate systems. Properties gain a single, standardized view of revenue, enabling property managers and asset owners to make informed, data-driven decisions. ROH’s ability to streamline contracts, invoicing, and payments with intuitive real-time dashboards that provide insight into at-risk and overdue payments, prospect engagements, and sales and marketing performance, increases operational efficiency across finance and sales teams. The Ritz Carlton brand is part of Marriott International and ROH is a Marriott Approved Supplier for all Marriotts in the U.S. and Canada.





“Our goal is to provide transparency, accountability, and collaboration across sales and finance teams at the world’s leading properties so it’s no surprise that the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale and Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami have adopted our solution as the South Florida hospitality market extends its popularity for travelers,” said Rhett Keller, Chief Revenue Officer, ROH. “Marriott is an incomparable leader in the hospitality industry and their properties are led by innovators that seek to improve their operations and ensure front end systems talk to back office systems, which ROH uniquely enables.”

To learn more about ROH please visit: https://roh.co/

About ROH

ROH powers all revenue outside of the front desk – from events to group sales. With ROH, properties are able to do more with less while increasing revenue. Developed by industry leaders, ROH has over a decade of trust with best-in-class businesses including Highgate, Westin, Loews, Marriott, Crescent, Auberge, Brookfield and Noble House.

