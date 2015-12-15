Salsify Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Product Information Management (PIM) Platforms Evaluation

Salsify receives highest possible scores in 12 criteria including product data enrichment and quality, syndication, API architecture and back-end extensibility, innovation and roadmap

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it has been positioned as a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management, Q4 2023 written by Principal Analyst Chuck Gahun. According to The Forrester Wave™, “Salsify delivers on the promise of better product performance on commerce touchpoints. Salsify’s vision centers on mastering multichannel data management, automation, and AI.”

The report states, “Salsify’s platform helps businesses reduce time to market with new products and excels at supplier data onboarding, enrichment of product information with up-to-date channel requirements, highly customizable workflows, product information visualization of below-the-fold content and ease of implementation. Reference customers spoke highly about Salsify, with one large B2C retail reference customer sharing, ‘Since we transitioned to the Salsify PIM, our e-commerce business through Shopify has grown rapidly in the last 2 years. [Salsify is] one of the best partners I’ve had from a vendor standpoint and always interested in my opinion.’ Salsify is a good fit for large enterprises looking to accurately activate their products on a multitude of global digital shelves.”

Salsify received the highest possible scores in The Forrester Wave™ in the criteria of Supplier Onboarding Portal, Product Data Modeling and Search, Product Data Enrichment and Quality, Product Information Visualization, Workflows, Users & Rules, Syndication, API Architecture and Back-end Extensibility, Practitioner and Developer Support Community, Innovation, Roadmap, Adoption, and Partner Ecosystem.

“Winning the digital shelf poses complex operational and commercial challenges,” said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder & CMO of Salsify. “Salsify’s PXM platform provides the data centralization, connection, and automation needed to get products to market efficiently and in compliance with ever-changing downstream endpoints. Unlike legacy solutions on the market which focus on an outdated view of storing one version of product data in a PIM, almost like a glorified database, Salsify’s PXM is designed for the new data management challenges imposed by the omnichannel world of the digital shelf, allowing for differentiated product experiences that are optimized for different channels and shoppers. It’s why we are the digital shelf technology of choice for thousands of innovative brands worldwide, including Coca-Cola, Mars, and L’Oreal.”

Salsify’s unified PXM platform is natively built for an omnichannel world, giving businesses the ability to centralize and manage channel-specific requirements, the power to efficiently activate product content across the digital shelf, and the ability to manage the flow of data and work across teams. Unlike the fragmented solutions cobbled together primarily through acquisitions or third party partnerships, Salsify’s capabilities are purpose-built, together, to enable maximum efficiency across all routes to market and continuous optimization for growth.

Read the complete “The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management, Q4 2023” report here .

