Saxon Capital Group’s Website, EnergyGlassSolar.com Now Features a Consolidated Guide to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act Describing a Detailed Breakdown of the Federal Green Energy Tax Credits Available to the Building Industry

The summary of the Inflation Reduction Act was created for Saxon Capital Group by the prominent Accounting and Advisory firm of Marcum, LLP.

Scottsdale, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2023) – Saxon Capital Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SCGX), announced today that in collaboration with Marcum LLP the company has created a consolidated guide to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and Energy Efficiency incentive for Real Estate and Construction Sectors as well as Architects and Engineering Firms Engaging in Energy an Efficiency Improvement. View or download the complete guide at https://EnergyGlassSolar.com.

The U.S. Government recently instituted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to incentivize the building trade to use environmentally friendly, clean energy wherever possible. The ACT calls for a 30% credit on most buildings and could reach 50% or even higher with State or City incentives. In order to assist the industry on being fully informed, and to have a better understanding of the available tax credits, Saxon Capital Group, (EnergyGlassSolar™) engaged the Accounting and Advisory Services firm of Marcum LLP to consolidate the Inflation Reduction Act from over 700 pages down to 8 pages.

The Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) was passed on August 16, 2022 and signed into law by President Biden. This historic piece of legislation is aimed at fighting the Climate Crisis by making significant investments in clean energy never seen before. The passing of the IRA included the expansion or creation of 22 tax credits for green energy production, zero-carbon energy production, electric vehicles and charging stations, residential clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and alternative fuels.

These tax credits aim to achieve two goals: increase the development of low or zero- emission technologies and create clean energy jobs, both in manufacturing and long-term construction. Included in the IRA is also the option to transfer credits or receive direct pay. The primary credits and deductions are further explained in detail in the consolidated guide located at https://EnergyGlassSolar.com.

ENERGY GLASS SOLAR ™ QUALIFYING TAX INCENTIVES

“The Energy Glass Photovoltaic Solar Window system is eligible and able to access incentives relating to Public Law 117-169, 136 Stat. 1818, commonly known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), amended §§ 30C, 45, 45L, 45Q, 45U, 45V, 45Y, 45Z,48, 48C, 48E, and 179D of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) to add prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements to qualify for increased credit or deduction amounts.

The Energy Glass Photovoltaic Solar Window system is eligible amongst other things to access the investment tax credit (ITC); (that reduces the federal income tax liability for projects) located in the United States or U.S. territories, and amongst other things includes Energy Glass panels, framing system, inverters, installation, energy storage systems, CSP systems, balance-of-system equipment, and sales and use taxes on the equipment. Additionally, on a case-by-case basis, structures holding the Energy Glass solar PV Window system may be eligible for the ITC incentive benefits”.

ADDITIONAL 10% OPPORTUNITY ZONE OR LOW-INCOME ZONE CREDIT

The Energy Glass manufacturing facility is located in what is considered a Low Income Opportunity Zone location, possibly availing qualified purchasers of Energy Glass products an additional 10% tax credit.

This memo highlights the Inflation Reduction Act incentives in connection with Saxon Capital Group’s “EnergyGlassSolar™”. The following should not be construed as tax advice; recipients should consult a tax advisor to determine if they qualify for tax credits or incentives.

ABOUT ENERGY GLASS SOLAR™, A PRODUCT OF SAXON CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK: SCGX):

EnergyGlassSolar™, is a patented, Optically Clear Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous energy from sunlight, diffused, and ambient Light. Energy Glass can be configured into standard or custom applications from lightweight polycarbonate, tints, low E, insulated, reflective, glass ceramic, hurricane, bomb, earthquake, tornado, or bullet resistant forms, all while maintaining 100% Field of Vision and producing continuous energy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, may be considered “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates concerning our future operating results and financial condition. When we use the words “will,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “could,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

FOR ENERGY GLASS SOLAR INFORMATION CONTACT:

EMAIL: info@EnergyGlassSolar.com

VISIT: www.EnergyGlassSolar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190236