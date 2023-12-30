Securiti Named a Leader in Privacy Management Software by Independent Research Firm

Report recognizes Securiti as “the most innovative vendor in the privacy management market”

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securiti, the pioneer of the Data Command Center, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2023 report. The independent analyst firm evaluated 11 vendors based on 34 criteria, giving Securiti the highest possible scores in 16 criteria.





According to Forrester’s report, “Securiti is the most innovative vendor in the privacy management market. From day one, automation has been in Securiti’s DNA, and it brings to market the most innovative privacy management software. Privacy pros can forget about typing answers in a spreadsheet or clicking through tasks.”

While describing Securiti’s privacy management approach, the report notes that “Marrying the power of generative AI with accurate data discovery and intelligence capabilities through a layer of automation, Securiti enables privacy pros to talk in natural language to the software as it takes care of pieces of their privacy and ethics risk management programs, from assessments to reporting and more.”

With the rapid adoption of Generative AI and the emergence of new AI regulations around the globe, data privacy leaders are at the forefront of AI Governance, especially to prevent unlawful usage of personal and sensitive data for training LLMs.

Forrester’s report mentions, “Securiti is also a in pioneer bringing to market complete risk assessments for AI and generative AI privacy risks, as well as governance frameworks to ensure compliance and ethics of the “generative AI pipeline”.”

To comply with global regulations and honor individual data rights, privacy teams must navigate data silos and establish strong partnerships with their security and governance counterparts. A shared technology stack is often the bridge for unifying data intelligence and enabling collaboration between cross-functional teams.

“Our goal is to empower organizations to use data and AI safely, while enabling automated guardrails. At Securiti, we automate nearly all privacy operations to enable companies to focus on core business acceleration,” said Rehan Jalil, President and CEO of Securiti. “This recognition by Forrester further reinforces our commitment to help customers safeguard sensitive data and achieve enterprise business outcomes using data and AI through innovative use of cutting-edge technology solutions.”

Enterprises across the globe have operationalized privacy management using Securiti’s contextual data intelligence, automated controls, and rich knowledge base of laws and regulations embedded deeply within the privacy workflows.

Securiti’s Data Command Center, leverages contextual data intelligence and machine learning capabilities to automate essential tasks required for meeting a multitude of intricate global privacy regulations. This solution effectively tackles the primary hurdles that organizations encounter, including:

Discovering and understanding data context

Ensuring AI Governance for safer, faster innovation

Automating data privacy rights and consent management

Streamlining data mapping and privacy impact assessments

Assessing third-party privacy risks

Automating breach analysis and notifications

