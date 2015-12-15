Silvaco Successfully Concludes Its Global Users Event (SURGE) With Over 1,000 End-Users and Prospects in Attendance

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and design IP, today announced that it successfully concluded its worldwide SURGE events, conducted virtually and in person. SURGE brings together users, developers, partners and industry experts of the EDA, IP, and TCAD communities. These events aim to explore emerging semiconductor technologies, innovative applications, and techniques essential for realizing advanced designs. To view archives of the presentations please visit https://silvaco.com/corporate/surge/





Silvaco held its 2023 SURGE event across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. The event featured presentations by industry leaders addressing various topics such as semiconductor device simulation, circuit design and verification, and IP design. Attendees were provided with roadmaps and exciting technology updates. The sessions covered insights into achieving success in silicon for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices, displays, memories, automotive, IoT, high-performance computing, and 5G/6G applications.

Babak Taheri, CEO and Board Member of Silvaco, remarked, “Since the launch of SURGE in 2017, our user community has steadily expanded. Each year, we’ve seen a rise in both attendance and user contributions. This year, we have exceeded the 1,000 attendee milestone, experiencing growth in all regions. Through SURGE, we aim to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices within the industry. SURGE enables customers to gain valuable insights from our expanding network of industry experts and partners, empowering them to innovate and advance the development of their next-generation technologies and products.”

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

