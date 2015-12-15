Trusted Tech Team Celebrates a Year of Expansion in 2023 With Newly Enhanced Service Offerings and More Ahead in the New Year

The Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider Earned All 6 Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, Expanded Professional and Security Services in its Offerings, Increased its Domestic and Global Footprint and Won the Shopify Award for Over 100,000 Sales

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudSolutionsProvider—Trusted Tech Team, a leading provider of Microsoft licensing and cloud-based solutions, today announced its 2023 achievements and milestones that showcased the company’s consistent growth. Despite a year of uncertainty and fluctuation in the economy, Trusted Tech Team continued to flourish month after month, becoming one of the few Microsoft Cloud Solutions Providers (CSP) to earn all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations while also expanding into new territories such as the UK, expanding Professional and Security Service departments, and earning the Shopify award for surpassing over 100,000 sales on the site.





“The past year has been a big year of expansion for us,” said Julian Hamood, Founder of Trusted Tech Team. “We obtained all six Solutions Partner Designations, which only a handful of Microsoft partners have earned. These designations mean that we are fully equipped with the expertise to service any Microsoft Cloud-related problem. Our increased breadth of capabilities led to increased demand from our customers, giving rise to the expansion of our Professional Services department and Security Solutions offerings. We’ve formed solid partnerships with top-tier vendors in the space, helping to improve our customer’s IT infrastructure and protecting it. Given how economically unpredictable this year has been, I’m very proud that we’ve not only weathered these storms but excelled through them.”

Trusted Tech Team’s expanded Professional Services enabled the company to broaden its scope of deliverables, helping customers optimize their IT infrastructure through custom projects and implementing more advanced solutions. The additional services organically led to the massive growth in the company’s Security Solutions partnerships to protect their customers’ IT infrastructures that Trusted Tech Team helped establish. Moving into 2024, the company aims to double down on its offerings as incoming changes will soon shake up the IT industry, particularly regarding new AI breakthroughs and the continued adoption of Microsoft Copilot.

“AI will continue to have a huge impact on the industry moving forward,” Hamood continued. “Microsoft Copilot is changing the game and will soon be embedded within most Fortune 500 companies, creating a snowball effect on organizations worldwide. We expect to see a lot of inbound sales due to Copilot.”

In 2023, Trusted Tech Team bolstered new cutting-edge security solutions to help companies safeguard their data and operations with advanced cloud security measures. As cybersecurity becomes a priority, Trusted Tech Team will arm its customers with an unbeatable defense against cyber threats.

“Security will be another area of paramount importance because the stakes are getting so high. One data breach can lead to millions of dollars lost, so companies would rather protect early on than have to fix problems after these cataclysms occur. We have the technology in place to protect us with the right redundancies to ensure that we don’t have a major security event, and we want to ensure our partners and customers have the same level of security. Cybersecurity and solution implementation is where outsourcing plays a pivotal role in the industry because when you find good partners who can execute Professional Services, it helps fill the gaps of your organization and makes your company more agile and dynamic,” added Hamood.

Trusted Tech Team is looking forward to another year of growth in 2024, as security, AI, and IT infrastructure remain at the forefront of importance for most companies across the globe.

ABOUT TRUSTED TECH TEAM

Trusted Tech Team is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Cloud services, Microsoft perpetual licensing, and Professional and Security Services for medium and enterprise-sized businesses. They’re recognized for the absolute lowest prices in the market, effective licensing optimizations, and tackling the most complex M365 and Azure challenges. Their robust team of in-house, U.S-based Microsoft architects and engineers are certified in all 6/6 Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. Prioritizing a people-centric mission, Trusted Tech Team has transformed the software licensing experience, giving IT professionals complete confidence in the success of their business.

