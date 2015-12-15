U.S. EPA Releases Draft Class VI Permits to CRC’s Carbon TerraVault for CO2 Injection and Storage in California

Milestone Represents Nation’s First for Use of Depleted Oil and Natural Gas Fields to Capture CO 2

The proposed wells are California’s first draft permits for underground CO 2 sequestration, as well as the first draft permits utilizing a depleted oil and natural gas field in the U.S.

“ This is a significant milestone for California as it moves to attain its ambitious climate goals,” said Francisco Leon, CRC President and Chief Executive Officer. “ We are committed to supporting the state in reaching carbon neutrality and developing a more sustainable future for all Californians.”

The 26-R reservoir at Elk Hills has an expected injection rate of 1.46 million metric tons (MT) per annum and a total estimated capacity of up to 38 million MT. The reservoir is part of CTV I which has a total estimated storage of up to 46 million MT. The Elk Hills Field spans nearly 75 square miles and is of particular focus for future CCS projects due to its significant storage potential through multiple depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs and its industrial location. The California Energy Commission has referred to the Elk Hills Field as “ one of the premier CO 2 sequestration sites in the U.S. …an optimal site for the safe and secure sequestration of CO 2 .” CTV has partnered with several clean technology companies to develop greenfield projects at Elk Hills. These projects are expected to generate new jobs in new clean energy industries that will rely on the CTV I storage reservoirs.

The draft EPA permits are available for public review and comment for the next 90 days. CTV is committed to continuing its engagement with Kern County communities throughout the development of its CCS projects.

About Carbon TerraVault

Carbon TerraVault (CTV) is CRC’s carbon management business and is developing services to capture, transport and permanently store CO 2 for its customers. CTV is engaged in a series of CCS projects that will inject CO 2 captured from industrial sources into depleted underground reservoirs and permanently store CO 2 deep underground. For more information, visit www.carbonterravault.com.

