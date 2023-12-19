U.S. Polo Assn. Supports Star-Studded ‘Boo-Yah’ Night for The V Foundation for Cancer Research

West Palm Beach, FL, Dec 7, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly sponsored the V Foundation for Cancer Research®’s 30th Anniversary through the “Boo-Yah, A Celebration of Stuart Scott” cancer research event, which was attended by professional athletes, celebrities and other influencers. The V Foundation is named for legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano and was created with one goal in mind – Victory Over Cancer®.

As a Silver Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. provided financial support for the the V Foundation’s signature event as well as one of only a few high-profile live auction items, to help fund game-changing research and all-star scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. U.S. Polo Assn.’s strategic partner, ESPN, the sports media entertainment brand, is a founding member of the V Foundation, which has a long-standing commitment to resolving cancer health inequities by investing in extraordinary people and cutting-edge research.

U.S. Polo Assn.’s luxury auction item included an all-inclusive trip to the prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship® in April 2024 with two first-class, round-trip tickets to Palm Beach County, home of the winter equestrian capital of the world, a two-night hotel stay at the iconic Ben Hotel, and two VIP tickets to the Champagne Brunch and VIP Championship After Party at the USPA National Polo Center. In addition, the auction lot included a one-of-a-kind private chef’s dining experience at the Vérité Estate in Sonoma County, California, for six people, which features a multi-course pairing of Vérité wines and delicious seasonal dishes prepared by the esteemed in-house chef at The Estate. The auction lot also included 18 bottles of 2007 Vérité wines, with each wine rated a perfect 100 Points by Rober Parker Wine Advocate.

“Boo-Yah, A Celebration of Stuart Scott” raised nearly $2.4 million, bringing the three-year total to over $5 million for game-changing cancer research. Several of the top live auction items were the U.S. Open Championship weekend in Palm Beach County presented by U.S. Polo Assn., a VIP Weekend for the Superbowl in Las Vegas, and an F1 Experience in Miami.

“The Boo-Yah event and the V Foundation for Cancer Research are perfectly aligned with U.S. Polo Assn.’s core values as well as our authentic connection to sport and inspiration,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi- billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “I’ve admired Jimmy Valvano as a coach, known for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history when he was with North Carolina State. Not to mention, we are extremely proud to support cancer research with the V Foundation and to have access to this incredible sponsorship opportunity through our strategic partnership with ESPN.”

The “Boo-Yah!, A Celebration of Stuart Scott” cancer research event was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on December 4, 2023. Hosted by Sage Steele, the event honored the legacy of Stuart Scott, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor who passed away of cancer in 2015.

“I would like to offer my tremendous thanks to J. Michael Prince and U.S. Polo Assn. for putting together such a special auction item,” said CEO, Shane Jacobson, V Foundation. “It’s very generous contributions like these that help us invest in the best and brightest scientists who are working on cancer treatments of the future and saving lives.”

To learn more about The Boo-Yah! and the V Foundation, please visit: v.org

About U.S. Polo Assn. & USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NBA, NFL, and MLB, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPA Global and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN’s broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994

