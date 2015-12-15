VERB’s MARKET.live Adds Twenty More Retailers to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

Continues Impressive Retailer Growth Through Q4 And The Holiday Season Expansion Expected To Accelerate Through 2024

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces twenty more dynamic new brands have joined the MARKET.live platform. The recent completion of the Company’s tech integrations with the ecommerce solutions powering thousands of vendors’ existing ecommerce stores are continuing to drive demand from retailers eager to create new and additional distribution channels and affiliate relationships through MARKET.live. The MARKET.live technology allows brands, retailers and creators to gain the unique advantage of broadcasting their livestream shopping events across numerous social media channels simultaneously , including on TikTok, as well as on the MARKET.live platform itself, reaching exponentially larger audiences.

This week’s newly onboarded vendors represent a diverse array of product categories, offering a comprehensive and exciting selection for MARKET.live’s growing user base.

Meet the Newest Additions to MARKET.live:

Dolton Apparel Notable: Recognized for excellence in fashion design and innovation.

JLab Notable: Acknowledged for outstanding achievements in audio technology and consumer electronics.

Faz Notable: Celebrated for innovative contributions to the home and lifestyle industry.

Wicked Good Perfume Notable: Noteworthy accolades for excellence in crafting unique and captivating fragrances.

Beam Notable: Recognized for exceptional quality and innovation in health and wellness products.

Live Fabulously Notable: Offers a wide range of sustainable and eco-friendly fashion products.

Arvo Wear Notable: Known for its minimalist and versatile watch designs.

Feather Baby Notable: Specializes in organic baby clothing with whimsical and artistic designs.

Little Hometown Notable: Offers personalized and nostalgic baby clothing inspired by hometowns.

Deux par Deux Notable: Known for high-quality and stylish children’s clothing.

ZAQ Notable: Known for their innovative and aesthetically pleasing aromatherapy products.

Wren & Glory Notable: Recognized for their handcrafted and uniquely designed jewelry pieces.

ShapeRX Notable: Acknowledged for their revolutionary approach to shaping and fitness products.

Pixiss Notable: Celebrated for their high-quality art and crafting supplies.

6 AM RUN Notable: Recognized for their commitment to fitness and lifestyle products for early risers.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Notable: Noteworthy for their hand-poured, eco-friendly candles with captivating scents.

Zadro Notable: Acknowledged for their innovative and high-quality beauty and health products.

Voloom Notable: Recognized for their unique approach to hair volumizing solutions.

Solt Candles Notable: Celebrated for their commitment to sustainable and ethically sourced candle products.

Shop Restyled Notable: Known for curating a collection of vintage and restyled fashion pieces.



The inclusion of these premier brands underscores MARKET.live’s dedication to expanding its social shopping ecosystem with exceptional products, brands, and retailers. Each of these sellers brings a unique blend of innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction, aligning seamlessly with MARKET.live’s mission to offer unparalleled social shopping experiences.

For more information, visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

