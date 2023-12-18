WaveMaker Marks 2023 with Technology Leadership in AI-infused Low-Code, Recognition by Five Industry Analysts

WaveMaker AI removes design-to-code bottlenecks and delivers pixel-perfect enterprise apps at lightning speed

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaveMaker, the breakthrough low-code platform development for high-stakes software development, has been named Major Contender by the global research firm Everest, in its Low-code Application Development Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This validates the strategic investment by WaveMaker in upgrading its technology platform to meet the needs of customers who want to leverage the latest web and mobile technologies along with AI to rapidly modernize their software and user experience.

In a comprehensive evaluation of 24 prominent vendors, Everest’s research emphasized WaveMaker’s strengths in customizability and API-first approach in low-code application development. The report commended the platform’s commercial flexibility which makes it an affordable and viable choice for businesses of all sizes.

WaveMaker completed an under-the-hood upgrade to Angular 14 with the added feature of automatically upgrading all applications built on the platform to the new standard, eliminating the grunt work for developers to do this manually. New users are guaranteed that all the apps they build on the platform are auto-upgraded with future releases – a hallmark of WaveMaker’s developer experience.

WaveMaker’s AI initiative, Autocode, aims to eliminate development teams’ grunt work that negates the acceleration gains from low-code platforms. WaveMaker demonstrated Autocode for Figma that converts design files to fully working web apps in one go using a combination of Generative AI and Neural Network techniques along with WaveMaker’s open code generation.

WaveMaker has also developed AI-based tools for developers to scan existing apps for components that can be modified and reused in a new application. Such a component discovery capability makes WaveMaker teams move dramatically faster as the number of apps in the enterprise grows.

Vijay Pullur, Co-founder and CEO of WaveMaker said, “As we turn the page to 2024, we are excited to embrace the opportunities at the cusp of AI and newer web technologies. Our focus on providing developers with the right tools to build features that are expected from smart, modern applications in the post-AI era will drive our growth in 2024. We believe our customers will look to strategically incorporate AI-driven features in their software.”

WaveMaker has been honored with five analyst recognitions this year, including the Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers, Q2 2023, which highlights its suitability for building customizable commercial products, the Low-code Application Development Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 report by Everest which positions Wavemakers as a ‘Major Contender’, ISG’s Next-Gen ADM Solutions: Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms, and Omdia’s Universe: No Code, Low Code Solutions, 2023–24 that positioned WaveMaker as the industry’s most open low-code development platform, enabling high coders to build high-stakes, long-lived custom applications.

These accolades reflect the company’s commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of its strategic direction. As WaveMaker looks back on 2023 with pride, the company eagerly anticipates a year of substantial customer growth and continued success in 2024.

