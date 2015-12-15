WorkForce Software Wins 2023 UK National Innovation Award for Employee Experience

The #1 rated global provider of workforce management solutions is recognized for their positive impact on customer experience, operational performance, and employee wellbeing

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, has been named the winner of the 2023 UK National Innovation Awards for Employee Experience by the Directors Club United Kingdom. The distinguished recognition program celebrates new technologies and their impacts on customer experience, operational performance, and employee wellbeing. The judges were UK-based practitioners of employee experience, employee contact, and employee services. The award draws technology innovators from around the world.





WorkForce Software’s WorkForce Suite excelled as the winning solution for employee experience because of its ability to transform how large global enterprises communicate with and manage their teams, enable employee scheduling flexibility and ensure other personalized workplace experiences that employees are increasingly demanding. Enabling these capabilities while ensuring optimized labor spend, compliance with continuously changing labor laws, labor agreements, and company policies is made possible with WorkForce Suite’s unique configuration features. End-users of WorkForce Software report they enjoy using the technology and find that it connects employees to directly contribute to the success of the business – especially for the 80% percent of the global workforce working in frontline or operational roles in the organization. WorkForce Software continues to be recognized for its cutting-edge innovation and the exceptional value it provides to its customers – who are some of the largest brands and the most complex businesses in the world.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the winning solution by the UK National Innovation Awards for Employee Experience. Our customers run complex global operations around the world, and our technology enables them to seamlessly connect their dispersed workforces and deliver an employee experience that is second to none,” says Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer for WorkForce Software. “The way that people work has changed, and our WorkForce Suite connects HR and Operations to improve overall operational efficiency, ensure global compliance, and provide a better experience for all global employees— the majority of whom were previously left out of these benefits. Winning this esteemed award underscores our team’s commitment to listening to our global customers and delivering unprecedented value through our award-winning solutions.”

WorkForce Software continues to lead the way in providing trusted solutions to help organizations manage and engage their most important asset—their employees. In 2023, WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite were also recognized by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors including: WorkForce Software earning the #1 leadership position in Nucleus Research’s 2023 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix; WorkForce Software leads the industry with the 2023 HR Technology Leaders Award from TalentCulture. They were named the Best Workforce Management Solution for Large Workforces by U.S. News & World Report and were awarded the 2023 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group. WorkForce Software was named Workforce Management Industry Champion in Info-Tech’s 2023 Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Market Report and its CEO, Mike Morini, was named Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023 by The Software Report. To see additional information on WorkForce Software’s industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

