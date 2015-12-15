WorldQuant Announces Completion of 2023 International Quant Championship

Over 30,000 Participants Competed from 100+ Countries

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, today announced the completion of the 2023 International Quant Championship (IQC). The three-stage, team-based quant competition took place on WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform, where over 30,000 participants from 100+ countries built alphas1 and competed for cash prizes from a pool of over $100,000.









12 teams from 12 countries, including Canada, China, Hungary, India, Malaysia, U.K., U.S., Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Vietnam, participated in the 2023 IQC finals, the last of the three stages of the competition. The highest scoring national and regional teams from stage two were invited to the Bahamas to participate in a live challenge and presentation to determine the overall IQC winners. Participants were judged based on the criteria of their alpha creation and diversification approach, originality of ideas, logic of their selections and alpha performance.

“At WorldQuant, we are continually seeking ways to expand access to opportunities for talent worldwide,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WorldQuant. “The impressive turnout of competitors in the IQC exemplified the caliber of quantitative talent across the world. Their hard work and innovative ideas were inspiring, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for WorldQuant BRAIN and quants worldwide.”

“Congratulations to the top three 2023 IQC winning teams, who represented leading universities including the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, McMaster University and Edinburgh University,” said Nitish Maini, WorldQuant’s Chief Strategy Officer. “The students’ quantitative talent and ways in which they expressed their novel thinking was commendable. I look forward to seeing how WorldQuant will continue bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.”

WorldQuant’s BRAIN platform is an interactive, web-based simulation platform fueled by data and technology where users can test alpha ideas in real time. High-performing BRAIN users have an opportunity to be considered for research consultant positions. Through BRAIN, consultants have access to resources to learn about quant finance, participate in competitions, submit alphas for potential compensation and connect with experienced quants and other consultants on the platform. The BRAIN platform has over 80,000 users and more than 3,000 consultants globally, who have the opportunity to utilize over 125,000 data fields to generate alphas and other algorithms and contribute to the larger WorldQuant effort. Learn more about BRAIN and sign up here: https://www.worldquant.com/brain/.

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm with over $7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky with the belief that talent is global, but opportunity is not, WorldQuant has more than 1,000 employees spread among 25 global offices. WorldQuant seeks to get to the future faster, guided by the principle that there are an infinite number of insights to discover. The firm develops and deploys investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets.

1 WorldQuant defines “alphas” as mathematical models that seek to predict the future price movements of various financial instruments.

