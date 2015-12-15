AI Web3 Platform AGII Receives Additional Investment from KaJ Labs

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 26, 2024) – In a strategic move to further drive the evolution of artificial intelligence in the Web3 landscape, KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization, announces an additional investment in AGII, the innovative AI Web3 platform.

With a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, KaJ Labs solidifies its support for AGII’s mission to revolutionize the way users interact with AI. This new investment will empower AGII to enhance its existing AI tools, explore new avenues of development, and continue to shape the future of AI in the Web3 era.

J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs, expressed confidence in AGII’s potential, stating, “We believe in the transformative power of AGII’s AI solutions and are excited to contribute to their continued growth. This investment reflects our commitment to fostering innovation in the intersection of AI and Web3.”





AGII: Elevating Web3 Experiences with Advanced AI Solutions



AGII has been making significant strides in the AI space, attracting attention with its user-friendly platform and innovative solutions. The additional investment from KaJ Labs is poised to accelerate AGII’s development, opening doors for new features, partnerships, and advancements.

The collaboration between KaJ Labs and AGII represents a synergy of expertise and a shared vision for the future of technology. As AGII continues to push the boundaries of AI capabilities, this partnership aims to contribute to the ongoing evolution of Web3 and AI, creating positive and lasting impacts on the global technological landscape.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to advancing AI and blockchain technology. Committed to supporting innovative projects globally, KaJ Labs emphasizes decentralized products and services that contribute to positive societal change.

About AGII:

AGII is an AI platform specializing in AI-powered content generation, designed to meet the demands of the Web3 era. With a range of innovative tools, AGII empowers users to create high-quality content, streamline coding processes, and explore the world of NFTs.

