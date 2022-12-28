American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2023 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.
American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
|
Qualified
|
Section
|
Section 897
|
12/28/2022
|
02/02/2023
|
1.560000
|
1.560000
|
0.000000
|
1.560000
|
0.315960
|
04/14/2023
|
04/28/2023
|
1.560000
|
1.560000
|
0.000000
|
1.560000
|
0.339342
|
06/16/2023
|
07/10/2023
|
1.570000
|
1.570000
|
0.009876
|
1.560124
|
0.339369
|
10/11/2023
|
10/27/2023
|
1.620000
|
1.620000
|
0.000000
|
1.620000
|
0.352394
|
|
(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends
Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2023, there were no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 13, 2023, which is payable on February 1, 2024, will apply to the 2024 tax year.
This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2023.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
Contacts
Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500