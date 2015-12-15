Amphenol Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:





Record Sales of $3.33 billion, up 3% in U.S. dollars and down 1% organically compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.83, up 1% compared to prior year

of $0.83, up 1% compared to prior year Record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.82, up 5% compared to prior year

of $0.82, up 5% compared to prior year GAAP Operating Margin of 20.7% and Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 21.2%

of 21.2% Record Operating and Free Cash Flow of $842 million and $739 million, respectively

Acquired TPC Wire & Cable, Airmar, LID Technologies and PCTEL

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Sales of $12.55 billion, down slightly in U.S. dollars and down 3% organically compared to the full year 2022

Record GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.11, up 2% compared to prior year

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.01, up slightly compared to prior year

GAAP and Adjusted Operating Margin of 20.4% and 20.7%

Record Operating and Free Cash Flow of $2.53 billion and $2.16 billion

Completed ten acquisitions

Returned nearly $1.1 billion to shareholders

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

“We are pleased to have closed 2023 with fourth quarter sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS both exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. “Sales increased from prior year by 3%, driven by growth in the commercial air, defense, automotive and IT datacom markets, as well as contributions from the Company’s acquisition program. For the full year, sales were down slightly compared to 2022, with growth in the commercial air, defense and automotive markets as well as contributions from the Company’s acquisition program, offset by moderations in the mobile networks, IT datacom, mobile devices and broadband markets. Despite the moderating demand in the communications-related markets during 2023, we again realized strong profitability with Adjusted Operating Margin of 21.2% and 20.7% in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Given the market environment, we are very proud of the Company’s outstanding performance in 2023.”

Throughout 2023, Amphenol continued to deploy its financial strength in a variety of ways to increase shareholder value. During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $115 million and paid dividends of $126 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of $1.09 billion in 2023.

“We remain focused on expanding our growth opportunities through a deep commitment to developing enabling technologies for customers across our served markets, an ongoing strategy of market and geographic diversification as well as an active and successful acquisition program. To that end, we are excited to have closed four acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2023: TPC Wire & Cable (TPC), Airmar Technology Corporation (Airmar), LID Technologies (LID) and PCTEL, Inc. (PCTEL). Based in Ohio and with annual sales of approximately $110 million, TPC is a value-add provider of harsh environment cable and cable assemblies for the industrial market. Based in New Hampshire and with annual sales of approximately $90 million, Airmar is a global leader in ultrasonic sensors and sensor systems for marine and other industrial applications. Based in France and with annual sales of approximately $40 million, LID is a supplier of pressure sensor products for the industrial and automotive markets. In December, the Company also closed on the previously announced acquisition of PCTEL, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of antennas and wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT products and test and measurement solutions, with annual sales of approximately $85 million. TPC will be included in our Harsh Environment Solutions Segment, Airmar and LID will be included in our Interconnect and Sensor Systems Segment, and PCTEL will be included in our Communications Solutions Segment. All of these acquisitions further expand our offering of high-technology interconnect products across a variety of our end markets, while adding talented management teams to the Amphenol family.”

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

Assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rates, for the first quarter of 2024, Amphenol expects sales to be in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. This represents a 2% to 4% increase over the prior year quarter. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.73, representing a 3% to 6% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Norwitt continued, “I am encouraged by our strong finish to 2023. While we faced many challenges across the global marketplace, the revolution in electronics has continued to accelerate, with new innovations creating exciting growth opportunities for Amphenol across each of our diversified end markets. In turn, we have expanded our range of high technology interconnect products, both through our organic innovation efforts as well as through our successful acquisition program. This expanded technology position coupled with our unique entrepreneurial culture has strengthened our competitive advantage. Our ongoing drive to leverage that competitive advantage and thereby create sustained financial strength has established an excellent base for the Company’s future performance. I am confident in the ability of our outstanding and growing entrepreneurial management team to continue to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions, to capitalize on the wide array of growth opportunities that arise in all market cycles and to continue to generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Finally, I remain truly grateful to our team for their extraordinary efforts in navigating the many challenges around the world while continuing to strongly support our customers and drive outstanding operating performance.”

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 1:00 PM (EST) on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The toll-free dial-in number is 888-455-0949; International dial-in number is +1-773-799-3973; Passcode: LAMPO. A replay of the call will be available until 11:59 PM (EST) on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The replay numbers are toll free 866-510-4832; International toll number +1-203-369-1941; Passcode: 7183.

A live broadcast as well as a replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.amphenol.com.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial statements included within this press release are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP” or “U.S. GAAP”). This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Organic Net Sales Growth, and Free Cash Flow (collectively, “non-GAAP financial measures”), which are intended to supplement the reported GAAP results. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company’s financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company’s Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Non-GAAP financial measures related to operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, effective tax rate and diluted EPS exclude income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, gains associated with bargain purchase acquisitions, and certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to, (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. Non-GAAP financial measures related to net sales exclude the impact related to foreign currency exchange and acquisitions. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. However, such non-GAAP financial measures are included for supplemental purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to the related U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined within the “Supplemental Financial Information” table at the end of this press release and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s assumptions and beliefs about future events or circumstances using information currently available, and as a result, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements address events or developments that Amphenol Corporation expects or believes may or will occur in the future. These forward-looking statements, which address the Company’s expected business and financial performance and financial condition, among other matters, may contain words and terms such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “look ahead,” “may,” “ongoing,” “optimistic,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about expected earnings, revenues, growth, liquidity, effective tax rate, interest rates or other matters. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in all forward-looking statements, including those we may make regarding first quarter 2024 sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS, among other matters, are based upon reasonable assumptions, the expectations may not be attained or there may be material deviation. Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic, military and other risks related to operating in countries outside the United States, as well as changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions, U.S. trade policies (including, but not limited to, sanctions) and other factors beyond the Company’s control; uncertainties associated with an economic slowdown or recession in any of the Company’s end markets that could negatively affect the financial condition of our customers and could result in reduced demand; risks and impacts associated with adverse public health developments, including epidemics and pandemics; risks associated with our inability to obtain certain raw materials and components, as well as the increasing cost of certain of the Company’s raw materials and components; cybersecurity threats and techniques used to disrupt operations and gain unauthorized access to our information technology systems, including, but not limited to, malware, social engineering/phishing, adversarial artificial intelligence and machine learning, credential harvesting, ransomware, malfeasance by insiders, human or technological error and other increasingly sophisticated attacks, that continue to expand and evolve, which could, among other things, impair our information technology systems and disrupt business operations, result in reputational damage that may cause the loss of existing or future customers, loss of our intellectual property, the loss of or inability to access confidential information and critical business, financial or other data, and/or cause the release of highly sensitive confidential information, and potentially lead to litigation and/or governmental investigations, fines and other penalties, among other risks; negative impacts caused by extreme weather conditions and natural catastrophic events, including those caused or intensified by climate change and global warming; risks associated with the increasing scrutiny and expectations regarding environmental, social and corporate governance matters that could result in additional costs or risks or otherwise adversely impact our business; risks associated with the improper conduct by any of our employees, customers, suppliers, distributors or any other business partners which could impair our business reputation and financial results and could result in our non-compliance with anti-corruption laws and regulations of the U.S. government and various foreign jurisdictions; changes in exchange rates of the various currencies in which the Company conducts business; the risks associated with the Company’s dependence on attracting, recruiting, hiring and retaining skilled employees, including as part of our various management teams; risks and difficulties in trying to compete successfully on the basis of technology innovation, product quality and performance, price, customer service and delivery time; the Company’s dependence on end market dynamics to sell its products, particularly in the communications, automotive and defense end markets, pricing pressures resulting from large customers that regularly exert pressure on their suppliers, including the Company, and changes in defense expenditures of the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, which are subject to political and budgetary fluctuations and constraints, all of which could adversely affect its operating results; difficulties and unanticipated expenses in connection with purchasing and integrating newly acquired businesses, including the potential for the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; events beyond the Company’s control that could lead to an inability to meet its financial and other covenants and requirements, which could result in a default under the Company’s revolving credit facility, unsecured term loan credit facility or any of our various senior notes; risks associated with the Company’s inability to access the global capital markets on favorable terms, including as a result of significant deterioration of general economic or capital market conditions, or as a result of a downgrade in the Company’s credit rating; changes in interest rates; government contracting risks that the Company may be subject to, including laws and regulations governing reporting obligations, performance of government contracts and related risks associated with conducting business with the U.S. and other foreign governments or their suppliers (both directly and indirectly); governmental export and import controls as well as sanctions and trade embargoes that certain of our products may be subject to, including export licensing, customs regulations, economic sanctions and other laws; changes in fiscal and tax policies, audits and examinations by taxing authorities, laws, regulations and guidance in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; any difficulties in enforcing and protecting the Company’s intellectual property rights; litigation, customer claims, voluntary or forced product recalls, governmental investigations, criminal liability or environmental matters including changes to laws and regulations to which the Company may be subject; and incremental costs, risks and regulations associated with efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change.

A further description of these uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These or other uncertainties not identified in these documents (that we either currently do not expect to have an adverse effect on our business or that we are unable to predict or identify at this time) may cause the Company’s actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,327.5 $ 3,239.2 $ 12,554.7 $ 12,623.0 Cost of sales 2,227.1 2,201.7 8,470.6 8,594.8 Gross profit 1,100.4 1,037.5 4,084.1 4,028.2 Acquisition-related expenses 16.3 9.5 34.6 21.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 394.1 361.8 1,489.9 1,420.9 Operating income 690.0 666.2 2,559.6 2,585.8 Interest expense (35.0 ) (37.1 ) (139.5 ) (128.4 ) Gain on bargain purchase acquisition (1) — — 5.4 — Other income (expense), net 10.5 3.4 29.3 10.0 Income before income taxes 665.5 632.5 2,454.8 2,467.4 Provision for income taxes (2) (146.3 ) (121.5 ) (509.3 ) (550.6 ) Net income 519.2 511.0 1,945.5 1,916.8 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.7 ) (3.5 ) (17.5 ) (14.5 ) Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation $ 514.5 $ 507.5 $ 1,928.0 $ 1,902.3 Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation per common share — Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.85 $ 3.23 $ 3.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic 598.2 594.9 596.5 596.2 Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation per common share — Diluted (3) $ 0.83 $ 0.82 $ 3.11 $ 3.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Diluted 622.3 619.5 620.6 621.0 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 ____________________________

Note 1 Reflects the non-cash gain of $5.4 million ($0.01 per share) associated with a bargain purchase acquisition closed during the second quarter of 2023. Note 2 Provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $15.1 million ($0.02 per share) and $34.1 million ($0.06 per share), respectively. Provision for income taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $82.4 million ($0.13 per share) and $56.0 million ($0.09 per share), respectively. Note 3 Net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 includes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation discussed in Note 2. Net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 also includes acquisition-related expenses of $16.3 million ($14.0 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share), comprised primarily of external transaction costs, as well as the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog. Net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 also included acquisition-related expenses of $9.5 million ($7.9 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share), comprised primarily of the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog resulting from an acquisition that closed in 2022, along with external transaction costs. Net income per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 includes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation discussed in Note 2. Net income per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 also includes the non-cash gain related to the bargain purchase acquisition discussed in Note 1, as well as acquisition-related expenses of $34.6 million ($30.2 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share), comprised primarily of external transaction costs, as well as the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog. Net income per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also included acquisition-related expenses of $21.5 million ($18.4 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share) comprised primarily of the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog resulting from two acquisitions that closed in 2022, along with external transaction costs. Excluding these effects and the impact of rounding, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined and reconciled to its most comparable GAAP financial measure in this press release, was $0.82 and $0.78 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3.01 and $3.00 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,475.0 $ 1,373.1 Short-term investments 185.2 61.1 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,660.2 1,434.2 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $68.4 and $63.9, respectively 2,618.4 2,631.3 Inventories 2,167.1 2,093.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 389.6 320.0 Total current assets 6,835.3 6,479.1 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $2,261.8 and $2,019.3, respectively 1,314.7 1,204.3 Goodwill 7,092.4 6,446.1 Other intangible assets, net 834.8 734.1 Other long-term assets 449.2 462.6 Total Assets $ 16,526.4 $ 15,326.2 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,350.9 $ 1,309.1 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits 412.8 416.7 Accrued income taxes 166.0 169.5 Accrued dividends 131.7 124.9 Other accrued expenses 737.5 653.2 Current portion of long-term debt 353.8 2.7 Total current liabilities 3,152.7 2,676.1 Long-term debt, less current portion 3,983.5 4,575.0 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit obligations 143.0 127.9 Deferred income taxes 367.0 409.8 Other long-term liabilities 453.7 443.3 Total Liabilities 8,099.9 8,232.1 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 30.7 20.6 Equity: Common stock 0.6 0.6 Additional paid-in capital 3,101.2 2,650.4 Retained earnings 5,921.1 4,979.4 Treasury stock, at cost (142.8 ) (79.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (533.6 ) (535.0 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Amphenol Corporation 8,346.5 7,015.6 Noncontrolling interests 49.3 57.9 Total Equity 8,395.8 7,073.5 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 16,526.4 $ 15,326.2

