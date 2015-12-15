ARway.ai Seeing Apple Vision Pro Launch Stoking Demand As It Signs Multiple New Contracts For its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

In September 2023, ARway.ai announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California

Apple AR Glasses Set To Push ARway.ai’s AR Navigation Into The Mainstream

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — ARway.ai (“ARway.ai” or the “Company”) ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that it’s seeing an increase in global demand for its AR platform in anticipation of the launch of Apple’s Vision Pro February 2nd, 2024. The company is pleased to announce that it has already signed another three global deals coming from Sweden, Oman and South Africa in just the past few weeks. ARway.ai currently has over 3800+ total accounts, with 4400+ maps created and 43+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway.ai is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company’s groundbreaking augmented reality and spatial computing technology. In September 2023, ARway.ai announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California.

This news highlights the significant impact of the impending launch of Apple’s Vision Pro on ARway.ai, an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform. The anticipation for Apple’s new product has led to a surge in global demand for ARway.ai’s innovative AR platform. The company has successfully secured multiple new contracts and collaborations, further expanding its reach and application in various industries.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: “The long awaited Apple AR glasses are here! We have been waiting for this moment since 2019 and I’m extremely excited to announce that it has finally arrived. I see this next generation device which is really the next generation iPhone as an enormous opportunity for early investors to participate in the next big thing…augmented reality and spatial computing technology powered by AI. ARway.ai is purpose built for the Vision Pro Launch and we believe will be an standard feature in the Apple Vision Pro ecosystem.”

Notable New Deals

Suteki, Sweden

Suteki Interactive is a studio based in Sweden specializing on XR experiences for leading brands across Europe looking to add AR Navigation into their offerings. Suteki creates visual and interactive solutions that are suitable for a number of different areas from marketing and events to simulation and interactive training. Their notable client list includes Samsung, BMW, Whirlpool, AMD, Fiat and more.

Walkk.app, Oman

Walkk.app is an IT Consultants based in Oman integrating ARway with public services systems in museums and convention centers.

African Technopreneurs, South Africa

African Technopreneurs is an XR developer and hardware reseller in South Africa looking to add AR Navigation solutions to their offerings. Their mission is to connect consumers with Virtual reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) solutions in Southern Africa & the African continent delivering these VR, AR , and MR tech solutions and training to companies, educational establishments and individuals.

Apple Vision Pro

In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple’s Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple announced Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2nd, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

The consumer adoption of “Apple Vision Pro” will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a new market opportunity for ARway’s technology as the Company is a software solution provider for the Apple Vision Pro. ARway.ai’s use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company’s vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.

Recent Tech Updates

As announced last month, ARway recently launched Version 2.7 , marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway’s platform performance for enterprises and developers. The deployment of this technology at Congohas Airport, Brazil, and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, showcases its global applicability and scalability.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway’s breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway’s technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple’s Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft’s HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech’s AI-powered 3D modeling platform.

To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

