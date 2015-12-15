Ascend to the Future: Explore Dynamic Upgrades in ARK Survival Ascended

Mod projects, New Maps, and Game Modes transforming ASA

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is excited to share groundbreaking updates and expansions for ARK Survival Ascended (“ASA”). These developments will provide an enhanced gaming experience for ARK enthusiasts and demonstrate progress towards creating sustained value for the ARK franchise.

In the realm of creativity and player engagement, ARK: Survival Ascended’s Mod Program has thrived with over 1200 active mod projects and 79 million mod downloads since launch. This vibrant community-driven initiative led by over 550 authors continues to flourish averaging 1 million daily mod downloads. ASA’s Mod program highlights the immense creativity and dedication of ARK players and reflects a commitment to providing Survivors with a dynamic and ever-evolving gaming environment.

Building on the excitement for new content from the ARK Survival Ascended fanbase, Snail announced the release of The Center, a highly anticipated free DLC coming soon. This expansion introduces an immersive map featuring all the biomes from The Island, with the exciting addition of the Lava Biome. From lava caverns and giant waterfalls to ocean systems, ice caverns, Ancient Ruins, cave systems, and a floating island, The Center offers a visually stunning and environmentally diverse playground for Survivors. The release of The Center will also feature an early introduction of the Gigantoraptor, a new creature chosen by the community through a recent vote. This further exemplifies Snail’s commitment to involving the player community in shaping the ARK universe.

Snail also recently launched The Survival of the Fittest (The SOTF), a battle royale game mode within the ARK Ascended property. Redesigned from the ground up with enhanced mechanics, SOTF pits up to 60 Survivors against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed struggle for survival. Survivors must navigate challenging environments, leading their Dinosaur Armies into an epic final showdown, making for an exhilarating and intense gaming experience.

“As we introduce these updates and expansions, we are not only enhancing the gaming experience for our dedicated players but also strategically positioning the ARK franchise for anticipated continued growth and success.” Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful, including the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended, ARK: The Animated Series and ARK 2; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, My Nintendo Store and the Amazon Appstore; expectations for future growth and performance; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com

Press:

media@snail.com