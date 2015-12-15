Avaya Positioned by Aragon Research as a Leader in Intelligent Contact Center Solutions, Transforming the Contact Center with AI while Enhancing the Customer Experience

Fifth Consecutive Year Avaya is Named to the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICC) Report

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced it has been named for the fifth consecutive year as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICC) 2024, for the Avaya Experience Platform™ with AI transforming the contact center powering virtual agents and enhancing the customer experience.





According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, while demand for the modern contact center is here, the race has only just begun for intelligence within it. “ Contact centers have become not only cost centers but experience centers with AI becoming one of the primary technologies to enable better experiences through the use of GenAI,” said Lundy.

Avaya Experience Platform enables an intelligent contact center for organizations to quickly and easily layer-on innovative cloud technologies delivering an experience that provides their end-users with more options, faster responses, and a more personalized approach. This AI-powered solution allows organizations to interact with customers on channels of their choice – chat, email, social messaging –delivering effortless experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint – bringing together teams, resources, and insights to maximize contact center performance and experiences.

AI is increasingly being leveraged in the contact center with GenAI being used to build virtual agents, some of whom are working alongside human agents to provide call assistance. “ Avaya’s API-first strategy enables us to bolster connectivity with third-party applications such as those used to build virtual agents while paving the way for a more integrated and flexible ecosystem and delivering an enhanced customer experience,” said Jay Patel, Global Vice President of Product Management, Avaya.

Avaya innovation supports organizations’ existing infrastructure and journey to the cloud. With Avaya, organizations can transform their on-premises communications and contact center capabilities through hybrid cloud deployments so they can experience technology innovation without business disruption. Organizations can quickly improve both customer and employee experiences, as Avaya Call Center Elite voice agents can now leverage advanced functionalities including a personalized unified WebRTC desktop. They can embrace digital channels from the cloud, giving their customers a channel of choice to contact them – all without altering existing call flows – and can easily add the technologies they need to drive better business outcomes.

“ Avaya’s multi-cloud approach, reinvigorated leadership team, and refreshed products make the company one to watch,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder, Aragon Research.

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 15 major providers in a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication based on its three dimensions that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given market. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at www.avaya.com.

1 Aragon Research. “ The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers, 2024” by Jim Lundy, November 2023.

