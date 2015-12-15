Baylor University Launches Mobile Credentials for Enhanced Campus Experience

WACO, Texas, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baylor University announced today the launch of NFC wallet-based mobile credentials on its campus in collaboration with CBORD. This move positions Baylor as a trailblazer among Big 12 universities and exemplifies the institution’s dedication to enhancing the campus experience for students, faculty and staff.

Dan Park, president and CEO at CBORD, conveyed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating:

“This alliance with Baylor University signifies our commitment to technological advancement. By embracing secure, contactless credentialing, we enhance the student experience and underscore the importance of staying at the forefront of campus technology. Baylor’s approach aligns seamlessly with our vision at CBORD, where we strive to empower institutions with cutting-edge solutions for a more innovative future.”

Mobile credential technology allows students, faculty and staff to navigate campus securely and with ease using their smartphone or watch to make purchases, access their meal plan, attend events, check in to class and more. This technology is especially noteworthy for its seamless integration with Schlage AD-400 locks, enabling students to utilize their smartphones for secure and convenient room access, eliminating the need for traditional physical keys.

Jeff Koziol, business development manager, mobile credentials, at Allegion, expressed his commendation for Baylor’s meticulous planning and preparation during the launch:

“Kudos to Baylor for being among the first Big 12 universities to move to NFC wallet-based credentials. CBORD and Baylor were very methodical in the planning and preparation process to address all use cases of the mobile credentials to ensure the best-in-class student experience. Use cases included student room doors fitted with our AD-400 locks. Now students can use their phones to gain entry with just a tap.”

This strategic move further cements Baylor’s commitment to providing a safe, modern and efficient campus for its students. The implementation of mobile credentials not only enhances the overall student experience but also improves operational efficiencies and drives revenue for administrators.

“The implementation of the Baylor digital ID builds on our long-standing relationship with the Baylor Department of Public Safety, CBORD and our partnership with Allegion,” said Jon Allen, associate vice president, CIO and CISO for Baylor University. “The combination of usability, convenience and security with this solution will enhance the Baylor campus experience for students, faculty and staff.”

In addition to secure physical access, the NFC wallet-based mobile credentials support a range of functionalities, providing students with a versatile tool for campus services. As Baylor embraces this new era of campus technology, it solidifies its reputation as a university that prioritizes innovation and the evolving needs of its community.

About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution. The university provides a vibrant campus community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is the world’s leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, the company is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of students, patients, residents, staff and administrators. To learn more, visit cbord.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Mitchell at snm@cbord.com