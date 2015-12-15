Boston University Receives Gift to Establish the Ravi K. Mehrotra Institute for Business, Markets, and Society at Questrom School of Business

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston University announces a landmark gift from Ravi K. Mehrotra to name the Ravi K. Mehrotra Institute for Business, Markets, and Society at Questrom School of Business. The mission of the Institute is to help students, industry leaders, regulators, and the broader public understand and appreciate the role business and markets do, can, and should play in creating lasting prosperity, advancing societal goals, and solving global challenges.





At the core of the Mehrotra Institute is the commitment to demystify the complexities of how business and markets contribute to individual prosperity, societal advancement and global problem-solving. The Institute envisions a society where the potential of business to drive positive change is fully realized and harnessed.

The Institute is set to deliver on this vision by creating and supporting:

Targeted Educational Initiatives tailored to enhance the understanding of students, organizational leaders, policy makers, regulators, and the broader public about the pivotal role of business in society.

Constructive Dialogue that promotes balanced and insightful discussions on capitalism, with the intent to transcend ideological barriers and raise the level of debate on the societal contributions of business.

Rigorous, Evidence-Based, and Actionable Research that explores the complex interplay of the tensions that influence the balance between firm prosperity and societal goals.

Ravi K. Mehrotra, the founder of Foresight Group Ltd., has been instrumental in revolutionizing the international maritime industry. His visionary approach has not only escalated Foresight Group to new heights but also contributed to setting new standards in corporate philanthropy and social responsibility. “Boston University Questrom School of Business is among the world’s top-ranking schools for business administration and management programs. Questrom makes the ideal home for the institute because of its innovative curriculum, distinguished faculty, the diverse and global perspective it offers to students, and above all, its strategic location in Boston, the world’s most innovative finance, legal, and technology hub. An institute dedicated to exploring the intersections of business, markets, and society plays a pivotal role in bridging gaps in understanding and collaboration between these crucial domains fostering a more informed, ethical, and sustainable approach to commerce and economics.”

Kenneth Freeman, President ad interim of Boston University, highlights the importance of this Institute for Boston University’s research and education mission. “The focus of the new Institute on understanding the important role of business in our society embraces the vision and spirit of its benefactor, Ravi Mehrotra, and builds on his philosophy that ‘knowledge is powerful.’ We are pleased and honored that the Mehrotra Institute will become a vitally important part of Boston University’s research and teaching mission.”

Susan Fournier, Allen Questrom Professor & Dean of the Boston University Questrom School of Business, stresses the socio-cultural impetus for the formation of the Institute, and applauds alignment of the Institute with Questrom’s mission to prepare leaders who understand and leverage the value creating role of business in society.

“The launch of IBMS is well-timed. The institute is intended to build upon, benefit from, and inform the current cultural moment in which business is increasingly scrutinized and the benefits of business in and for society are hotly debated. The how of the Institute is as important as the what. We will apply the powers of rigorous and balanced scholarly research, the fundamental principles of free and open speech, and our belief in data to advance our understanding and practice of the complex, thorny process of value creation through business. Including this gift, the largest received to date, we have been able to raise over $50M from multiple donors to support the Institute’s work.”

The Ravi K. Mehrotra Institute for Business, Markets, and Society stands as a beacon of knowledge, equipping current and future leaders with the understanding necessary to leverage business as a force for good.

About Ravi K. Mehrotra

Dr. Ravi K. Mehrotra is Founder and Executive Chairman of the Foresight Group International Limited. A marine engineer by profession, he began his career in 1964 with the Shipping Corporation of India. Through hard work and dedication, he rose to the rank of Chief Engineer and was seconded as Managing Director for the company’s international joint ventures. It was through these experiences that he earned the international connections that enabled him to realize his ambitions of running his own shipping company, the Foresight Group, in 1984.

Throughout his long career he has demonstrated the quality that lends its name to the Group, carefully navigating group companies to new opportunities and ensuring the business is equipped with the skills, assets and talent to secure its future for generations to come.

Ravi K. Mehrotra received his Honorary CBE (Commander of British Empire) from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He is Chairman of European India Chamber of Commerce (EICC), headquartered at the European Union in Brussels and has held several honorary positions, including Director of the Commonwealth Business Council. He has also been a board member with Lloyd’s register. Recipient of Lloyd’s List and Seatrade Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the Offshore and Maritime Industry and is conferred an Honorary Industrial Doctorate from Aries International Maritime Research Institute in Dubai, UAE and in 2021 Royal Holloway University of London conferred upon him the degree of Doctorate of Science Honoris Causa.

Ravi K. Mehrotra holds a key to the City of London, continues to be a member of the visiting faculty for the Cambridge Academy of Transport and is a noted speaker at international conferences on issues of shipping and business.

As an entrepreneur and philanthropic by nature, he has created a business empire diversified into drilling, shipping, port and gas infrastructure, retail business, hospitality, and not for profit training institutes. Ravi K. Mehrotra has set a clear objective for the Foresight Group to celebrate centenary in 2084 with good financial health, excellent reputation and all businesses relevant to society.

About Boston University

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With nearly 37,000 students, it is one of the largest private residential universities in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences and a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University’s research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of leading research universities in the United States and Canada.

About Boston University Questrom School of Business

Founded in 1913, the Boston University Questrom School of Business is a global top-tier academic research business school. Led by Allen Questrom Professor and Dean, Susan Fournier, Questrom develops business leaders who create value for the world. Questrom redefines transformational business programs, strengthens partnerships with the business community, advances the impact of research on business, and manages the school as a high-performing enterprise committed to excellence with a service mindset. Comprising a renowned full-time faculty of 165 researchers, teaching faculty, and accomplished practitioners, Questrom generates insights to address today’s business challenges and prepares students with the tools they need to succeed from Day 1 in their professional lives. Questrom’s portfolio of academic programs is robust and includes a Top 20 undergraduate program of over 2,200 students; distinctive MBA offerings including 900 students in a full- and part-time MBA, the affordable Online MBA and specialty MBAs in social impact, health, and digital technology; several thriving specialized masters programs in areas including business analytics, mathematical finance, and management studies; and a rigorous PhD program. More than 50,000 Questrom alumni form a powerful global network of leaders driving value creation that changes the world.

