Corpay Unveils End-to-End Spend Management Solution, Corpay Complete

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, a FLEETCOR® brand and global leader in business payments, today announced the launch of Corpay Complete, a next-generation spend management platform for corporate payments and spending. The first-of-its-kind payment solution is now available to new customers in the United States and Canada and to eligible existing customers.





Corpay Complete uniquely combines all aspects of spend management and payments into one mobile-ready platform. This integrates corporate cards and expense reimbursements with accounts payable (AP) automation and supplier payments into a unified solution.

“Siloed software is fintech’s biggest problem, increasing costs, slowing down collaboration, and causing inefficiencies. Through Corpay Complete, we are finally breaking down these silos to give finance teams a more complete and precise understanding of their payments and working capital,” said Rick Fletcher, Group President at Corpay. “Corpay Complete provides simpler, more efficient management of expenses across both field & AP spend. No longer do companies need to sacrifice rebates and payment controls at the expense of easy-to-use payment approvals that work with their ERP.”

As the number-one B2B commercial Mastercard® issuer in North America, Corpay is one of the most financially stable non-banking payments companies in the industry, which has allowed it to establish trust between vendors and businesses of all kinds. The company processes over one billion payment transactions annually across multiple forms, including checks, automated clearing house (ACH), virtual cards, and physical cards. This has enabled Corpay to develop sophisticated algorithms to detect fraudulent transactions and spending.

Built on Corpay’s fintech agility and unparalleled payments scale, Corpay Complete is a culmination of the company’s industry-leading payments, card networks, and cutting-edge software capabilities developed through years of market experience, product innovation, and customer insight. The platform seamlessly integrates with dozens of ERP’s across industries including major ERP’s like NetSuite, Sage & Microsoft Dynamics.

“We have been using Corpay products since 2020. Corpay Complete is a great tool for our invoice automation process and continues to meet our needs, even as our processes have evolved,” said Leah Sickinger, Controller, VSC Fire & Security, Inc., a provider of comprehensive fire protection, life safety, and low voltage solutions to retailers, commercial campuses, healthcare facilities, and government properties with 25 offices across 10 states.

The Corpay Complete platform provides a centralized hub with a single user interface that can be accessed by multiple profiles, from finance administrators to business managers to general employees, with customized access and workflow rules for each profile. This simplifies the corporate spending process by integrating a wide range of functions, including:

Purchase Order (PO) Automation : Mobile requisitions and approvals allow users to request and approve POs on the go.

: Mobile requisitions and approvals allow users to request and approve POs on the go. Invoice Automation : Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology automatically extracts data from invoices and matches them to POs.

: Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology automatically extracts data from invoices and matches them to POs. Supplier Management : Vendor portal enables suppliers to easily upload documents and check invoice payment statuses.

: Vendor portal enables suppliers to easily upload documents and check invoice payment statuses. Payments : Single-payment-file processing pulls directly from clients’ ERP systems, allowing for vendor payments via any method – ACH, check, or virtual card.

: Single-payment-file processing pulls directly from clients’ ERP systems, allowing for vendor payments via any method – ACH, check, or virtual card. Corporate Card : Customized controls for all types of spend and industry-leading cash rebates tailored to purchasing needs and cash flow.

: Customized controls for all types of spend and industry-leading cash rebates tailored to purchasing needs and cash flow. Virtual Cards : One-time-use cards locked to a specific dollar amount to pay vendors, or for use by employees in the field, backed by a network of 3M+ vendors.

: One-time-use cards locked to a specific dollar amount to pay vendors, or for use by employees in the field, backed by a network of 3M+ vendors. Expense Management : Optical character recognition technology automatically matches receipts to card transactions, simplifying the creation and filing of expense reports.

: Optical character recognition technology automatically matches receipts to card transactions, simplifying the creation and filing of expense reports. U.S. & International Payments: Integration with all U.S. banks and cross-border payments to over 200 countries.

For more information about Corpay Complete, please visit www.corpay.com.

