Edge Total Intelligence Announces Grant of Stock Options

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2024) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (“edgeTI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, announced the grant of an aggregate of 1,675,000 equity incentive options (the “Options“) pursuant to the terms of the Company’s omnibus share incentive plan (the “Plan“). Each Option is exercisable at a price of C$0.62 per Option to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Share“) for a period of five years from the grant date. One third of the Options will vest immediately, the second third will vest at the first anniversary of the grant, and the remainder will vest on the second anniversary of the grant. The Options are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

James Barrett, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, was granted an aggregate of 325,000 Options. John Palmer, Chief Operating Officer, was granted an aggregate of 325,000 Options. Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer, was granted an aggregate of 325,000 Options. Scott Lesley, Chief Technology Officer, was granted an aggregate of 325,000 Options, Nicholas Brigman, the Corporate Secretary of the Company, was granted an aggregate of 325,000 Options.

Options granted to directors, officers, and consultants are subject to the Exchange Hold Period (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange).

After the aforementioned grant of Options, based on 55,035,000 issued and outstanding Shares, the Company has 414,667 option awards remaining pursuant to the Plan that may be granted to eligible participants.

edgeTI also wishes to reiterate that the Company issued an update on Monday January 15th in regard to its upcoming IR program and debt. https://www.einpresswire.com/article/680931856/edgeti-provides-update-on-investor-relations-agreements-and-debt.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Nicholas Brigman

Edge Total Intelligence Inc

+1 703-943-8872

Email us here

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194824