Ekona Power Inc. to Deploy First Clean Hydrogen Production Plant with an Industrial Partner

Ekona is partnering with ARC Resources to decarbonize natural gas at ARC Resources’ Gold Creek Natural Gas Plant in Alberta

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2024) – Ekona Power Inc. (Ekona™) is excited to announce the first industrial deployment of its methane pyrolysis solution for clean hydrogen production. Partnering with investor, ARC Resources (ARC), Ekona will deploy a one-tonne-per-day clean hydrogen plant at ARC’s Gold Creek Natural Gas Plant in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

“Ekona Plant One is a first-of-a-kind clean hydrogen production solution with technology that can reduce the carbon intensity of natural gas operations – not years from now, but today,” says Chris Reid, Ekona’s Chief Executive Officer. “ARC Resources is an important investor and a leader in responsible energy development. We are proud to be demonstrating made-in-Canada technology that offers a viable and near-term solution for using hydrocarbons in cleaner, better ways. This deployment supports the strategic priorities of our partner while being a critical next step on Ekona’s commercialization path.”

Ekona’s platform utilizes an established process – methane pyrolysis – in a ground-breaking new way. At the core of Ekona’s solution is the xCaliber™ reactor, which uses pulsed combustion and high-speed gas dynamics to convert natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. Ekona’s clean hydrogen production plants operate without the need for water, renewable electricity, or CO 2 -sequestration infrastructure to mitigate emissions, and can be deployed wherever natural gas infrastructure exists.

Ekona Plant One will produce clean hydrogen that could offer future opportunities to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the Gold Creek facility. The plant will be built in 2024, commissioned and tested in 2025, and operated for commercial evaluation in 2026 and beyond. The deployment will validate Ekona’s value proposition in a real-world setting and inform subsequent commercial plant deployments.

ARC Resources’ Gold Creek Natural Gas Plant (photo credit: ARC Resources)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10229/193733_gold_creek_aerial_98.jpg

“ARC’s investment in Ekona aligns with our commitment to continuous improvement of our environmental performance. By investing in emerging clean technologies, we are helping to accelerate the development of new solutions that have the potential to drive operational efficiencies or improve emissions performance of our Canadian natural gas production,” said Armin Jahangiri, ARC’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are pleased to partner with Ekona to advance their technology and unlock additional ways for our industry to advance its emissions reduction efforts.”

Natural gas decarbonization represents a significant growth market for hydrogen, especially in hard-to-abate sectors where electrification is not possible and chemical fuels are needed. Ekona is pleased to be partnering with ARC Resources to showcase a pragmatic solution that can drive deep decarbonization for the natural gas industry.

About Ekona Power Inc.

Ekona™ is developing a breakthrough decarbonization technology for economic, industrial-scale clean hydrogen production, deployable wherever there’s natural gas infrastructure. Ekona’s team has a proven track record taking clean technologies from early-stage development to commercialization, and a deep desire to solve hard-tech, high-impact challenges. Ekona is using an established process – methane pyrolysis – in a ground-breaking new way to create a low-cost clean hydrogen production pathway to meet growing global demand for hydrogen, decarbonized natural gas, and greenhouse gas reductions at the scale and timing necessary to combat climate change. Learn more at ekonapower.com

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX. Learn more at arcresources.com

