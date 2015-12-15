Ficosa and indie Semiconductor Partner on AI-based Automotive Camera Solutions for Enhanced Safety

Enter Joint Global Commercialization Agreement

Partnership will Yield Scalable Neural Network-based Camera Solutions for Edge Sensing

Delivers Best-in-class Imaging and Detection to Support Latest Automotive Safety Regulations

Partnerships’ First Smart Camera Solutions Sampling in 2024 with Full-scale Production by 2025

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, and Ficosa, a leading global company dedicated to the research, development, production, and marketing of advanced vision, safety and efficiency solutions for the automotive industry, have executed a collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize automotive camera solutions deploying neural network-based (NN) artificial intelligence (AI) processing.









The partnership will leverage Ficosa’s near decade-long expertise as a high-volume vision solution supplier, and indie’s field-proven, proprietary vision processing technology to deliver breakthrough imaging and in-camera object detection performance, particularly for challenging edge sensing applications. The companies intend to sample the first smart camera solutions employing their combined technologies in 2024, and expect to ramp into volume production by 2025.

Government regulators and new car safety assessment programs (like US and Euro NCAP) are increasingly seeking to specify protection for vulnerable road users (VRU) such as pedestrians and cyclists, especially for back-up and eMirror scenarios. In fact, Euro NCAP has implemented VRU safety test protocol since 2020, and in the United States the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has this year proposed updates to NCAP to provide consumers with information about crashworthiness and pedestrian protection of new vehicles. As a result, Automakers are demanding volume scalable camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions that provide not just passive viewing capability, but also intelligent sensing to actively detect pedestrians. According to S&P Global, shipments of surround view and park assist camera electronic control units (ECUs) are projected to grow from 134 million units in 2023 to 240 million units by 2033.

“As a leading supplier of cameras to the world’s largest vehicle OEMs, Ficosa brings deep expertise and industrialization capabilities to this exciting collaboration with indie to develop the next generation of smart cameras deploying NN-based detection and improve safety levels for both vehicle occupants and other road users” said Josep Maria Forcadell, CTO of Ficosa. “Ficosa’s relentless focus on developing robust camera solutions with the highest image quality and volume scalability is well matched to indie’s innovative vision processing technologies.”

“indie is thrilled to partner with Ficosa, leveraging our next generation of Computer Vision solutions that integrate not only high performance image signal processing but also the dedicated AI elements required for neural networks,” said Abhay Rai, EVP and GM of indie’s Vision Business Unit. “The camera solutions of today either deploy classical vision algorithms, with limited detection performance across challenging environmental conditions, or rely upon power-hungry host processing for object detection. indie’s NN-based AI vision solutions can enable improved detection with ultra-low power in a compact form factor for these real-world edge sensing scenarios. As a result, Ficosa and indie are well positioned to capitalize on the rapid proliferation of smart cameras solutions around the vehicle.”

About Ficosa

Ficosa is a leading global company dedicated to the research, development, production and marketing of advanced vision, safety and efficiency solutions for the automotive industry, with a vocation to contribute to society through its commitment to technological innovation, human values and energy efficiency. Founded in 1949 and with headquarters in Barcelona, Ficosa currently employs more than 8.500 people and has production and R&D centres and sales offices in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. The Rear View System (interior/side mirror) is Ficosa’s main, globally renowned business, which is recognised by the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM). www.ficosa.com

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

