Global AI Show to Host Global AI Leaders in Dubai as the UAE Ramps Up Its National Vision for Artificial Intelligence

The 2-day networking event aims to provide guests with opportunities to explore in AI, ML and RPA technologies at Global AI Show, which will host world leaders of the global AI space.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2024) – Global AI Show is all set to host the highly anticipated event at Grand Hyatt Dubai on 16-17 April, 2024. The event is managed by VAP Group – a premier blockchain and AI consulting brand, is set to gather prominent figures from the Middle East’s AI, ML and RPA arenas. The show aims to bring together influential AI leaders, experts, and enthusiasts from across the globe for a dynamic and engaging experience in the cutting-edge world of AI, ML and RPA.

The GCC region, backed by forward-thinking governments, is rapidly adopting AI technology. With businesses and governments investing heavily, the region stands at the AI forefront. Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing and influencing various industries, from big data to robotics.

Recognizing this potential and the existing gap, Global AI Show – Dubai aims to bridge these industry divides. The show serves as the next step in the region’s commitment to technological advancement. By bringing together top-tier speakers, experts, and innovators, the event offers a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking. Through panel discussions, keynote sessions, and interactive workshops, attendees can gain insights into the latest AI trends, best practices, and strategies to harness AI’s full potential in the GCC and beyond.

In what is going to be one of the largest AI festivals for avid tech enthusiasts, the UAE- governments, enterprises, sports, investors, researchers, academicians, policymakers, startups and solution providers, the 2-day comprehensive innovation festival will aim to gather over 7000+ attendees, 300+ speakers and 3000+ companies in all to usher UAE towards producing AI applications in areas of national interest.

Global AI Show will showcase real-world industry use cases, adoption challenges and the legal and regulatory landscape of AI in the Middle East through a comprehensive blend of panel discussions, keynotes, tech talks, power networking sessions and much more.

With the help of top technology experts who have helped conceptualize and craft the agenda, effective conference sessions design and cutting-edge content, the show will draw industry experts who will give their insights on the potential impact of AI in industries such as airlines, telecom, BFSI and insurance.

The event is organized by globally present VAP Group, a leading AI and blockchain consulting company that has been an expert in the field for over 10 years. VAP Group has created this special platform for different AI businesses. The event will be a deep dive into AI, bringing together new ideas, knowledge, and growth in this changing tech field.

About Global AI Show

VAP Group is thrilled to unveil the Global AI Show, an electrifying convergence of pioneering minds and cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This groundbreaking event is poised to set new benchmarks, fuel innovation, and redefine the trajectory of AI on a global scale. Interested guests should mark their calendars for 16th -17th April 2024 to experience the convergence of industry titans, trailblazing startups, and forward-thinking experts at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. From illuminating keynote presentations to riveting panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global AI Show curated by VAP Group will immerse attendees in the forefront of AI’s transformative potential. This is not just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change. With a spotlight on breakthrough technologies, disruptive concepts, and actionable insights, the Global AI Show is a testament to VAP Group’s commitment to shaping the future of AI.

