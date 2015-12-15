Gyst Technologies Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Public Sector Partner Program

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gyst Technologies (Gyst), a software company focused on reducing costs and improving the customer experience in speech systems, announced today it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms.

In addition, Gyst has partnered with Virginia-based Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to deliver its technology to contact centers operating on behalf of Federal, State, and Local government agencies.

Gyst uses AWS to deliver its Gyst CX and Gyst Analytics products as software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions to contact centers in government and commercial contact centers.

“Joining the APN and AWS PSP Program helps us deliver value to government agencies as well as companies looking to scale their use of cost-optimizing technologies in the contact center,” said Daniel O’Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Gyst. “With the Gyst products now available in AWS Marketplace, applications are deployed at an accelerated pace on government networks while being protected by industry-leading security tools and best practices.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Gyst Technologies as they embark on their journey within the AWS PSP Program,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. “Through our collaboration with Gyst and our reseller partners, we look forward to enhancing the efficiency and quality of speech systems for government contact centers to ultimately improve the citizen experience while reducing operational costs.”

The AWS Partner Network features 130,000 AWS Partners from over 200 countries. AWS Partners help you innovate, accelerate your journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Gyst CX uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure, analyze, and optimize the audio playback rate (WPM) for each user in real time. Easily added to Amazon Connect and Lex voice applications, it does this every time the user responds to prompts in the voice dialogue. This allows you to begin immediately optimizing the cost and CX efficiency of your voice services as you roll them out on AWS.

Gyst Analytics show you exactly how your customers perform at every single conversation turn in your voice application. It also tracks individual caller frustration levels as they progress through each turn, and gets them help before they zero out or hang up. Gyst can guide your call flows as you accommodate new services, seasonal changes and so forth. It does the work of traditional number-crunching analysts, continually finding opportunities for cost savings and optimization.

About Gyst Technologies

At Gyst Technologies, we develop advanced personalization software for voice based self-service systems. These systems can be traditional contact center IVRs, voice-enabled virtual assistants, or any device that uses voice as a means of communication with the user. We have reduced enterprise costs and improved the customer experience on millions of user interactions to date. Working together with AWS, we have built our solution to not only scale and deliver on a global footprint, but also to deliver it seamlessly and easily via the same contract vehicles and volume purchase agreements our enterprise clients already have with Amazon.

