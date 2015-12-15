Lüm Mobile Taps Alepo’s TelcoBot.ai for Generative AI Customer Service 

SaskTel’s Digital Mobile Brand Launches AI-Powered Virtual Agent for Enhanced Digital Customer Engagement

Lüm Mobile adopts Alepo’s Virtual Agent for all-digital customer experience

Replaced old generation chatbot with human-like chat experiences

The vertically tuned and integrated LLM, harnessed by Alepo, is as accurate as an experienced human agent.

Austin, Texas – January 25, 2024, – Alepo proudly announces that Lüm Mobile, SaskTel’s innovative all-digital mobile brand, has launched Lümbot, a cutting-edge AI-powered virtual agent from Alepo to deliver an all-digital customer support experience.

Lümbot, which lives on Lüm Mobile’s website, harnesses the power of Generative AI to provide subscribers with an unparalleled level of interaction. Unlike traditional chatbots constrained by preset rules, Alepo’s AI Virtual Agent is able to comprehend and engage in human-like customer service sessions through the use of Large Language Model (LLM). The AI Virtual Agent understands nuanced subscriber interaction and offers a high task completion rate, measured by a drastic reduction in escalations to human agents since it was soft launched late last year.

Lümbot is designed to handle a wide range of inputs and can understand context, resulting in dynamic and evolving conversations. By continuously learning and improving over time through access to more data, Lümbot is fine-tuned for specific tasks, making it more proficient in understanding human-like language. Lümbot excels in maintaining context in conversation and using backend IT system to complete tasks on behalf of customers. Going beyond standard virtual agents, Lümbot intelligently adapts personas in real time based on session context, offering a tailored experience for each user.

Charlene Gavel, SaskTel President and CEO, commented, “With the introduction of Lümbot, we are taking a big leap forward in our digital journey, employing generative AI and LLM technology to enable a holistic, end-to-end digital customer service experience.”

Sunil Diaz, Alepo CEO, stated: “Alepo is proud to partner with Lüm Mobile in delivering an AI-driven solution that not only enhances its digital brand but also boosts subscriber growth rates while effectively managing customer acquisition costs.”

Generative AI, a promising technology pioneered by OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), has seen slower than expected adoption in digital customer service mainly due to the inaccuracy risk inherent with Large Language Models, often referred to as ‘hallucinations.’ “Through vertical fine tuning and prompt engineering, we were able to reduce error rates to below human agent levels, while increasing task completion rates, through automated IT system integration. This is the TelcoBot.ai secret sauce”, added Diaz.

As more vertically specialized Generative AI integrators, like Alepo, are able to solve the hallucination problem the adoption of generative AI customer service is expected to accelerate, disrupting traditional customer service tools and processes.

The TelcoBot.ai Virtual Agent is able to switch between Customer Service and Sales personas, solve customer problems, answer queries, sell upgrades, provide relevant information for prospects, all while providing an accurate, enjoyable, frustration-free, chat experience.

“Digital Customer Engagement is being reinvented by Alepo. The days of rigid chatbots and frustrating IVRs are over.” concluded Diaz.

Lümbot is positioned to drive wireless subscriber take-up rates for Lüm Mobile by delivering an unparalleled digital experience. The AI virtual agent platform aims to make it easier and more enticing for customers to acquire services, ultimately boosting subscriber satisfaction. Lüm Mobile and Alepo look forward to the positive impact Lümbot will have on customer interactions and anticipate it becoming an integral part of the innovative services provided to subscribers.

For more details on the Lümbot project, see the case study here.

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with approximately $1.3 billion in annual revenue and nearly 1.4 million customer connections including more than 654,000 wireless accesses, 257,000 wireline network accesses, 295,000 internet and data accesses, 111,000 maxTV service subscribers, and 77,000 security monitoring customers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,300 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com.

About Lüm Mobile

Lüm Mobile is Saskatchewan’s only all-digital wireless service. Lüm Mobile operates on SaskTel’s expansive LTE network, which provides coverage to over 99% of Saskatchewan’s population. With no monthly bills, full speed data that never expires, only pay for what you use, and no activation fees, Lüm Mobile makes wireless simple and affordable.

For more information, please visit https://lum.ca/.

About Alepo

Alepo makes next-generation Gen AI transformation opportunities for telco’s a reality, delivering advanced software solutions and services that enable communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on fixed and mobile networks. Alepo helps accelerate digital enablement for networks of all sizes, including leading service providers globally. Known as the go-to partner for all things data, Alepo’s innovations are highly scalable, cloud-agnostic, and enable digital-first customer experiences. Alepo is based in Austin, Texas, with a presence in all regions of the world.

For more information, please visit www.alepo.com or by email at TelcoBot.ai@alepo.com

