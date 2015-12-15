ManTech Launches Data Analytics and AI Solutions Practice for Government

How Are You Using AI to Operationalize Your Data?

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech announced the launch of the Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Practice, capitalizing on the company’s decades of support to our Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian clients. The Practice offers comprehensive AI consulting, AI engineering services and distinct technology accelerators. This Practice works with diverse government agencies to plan, design and execute real-world AI strategies, operationalizing data to drive decision dominance in the national security space.

Helping clients recognize AI hype from reality is a critical step in identifying where, how and why to adopt these emerging technologies. ManTech starts by assessing where each client is in their digital transformation journey. The Practice then designs solutions that work with the client’s environment to help them achieve their AI goals. This approach ensures individual users are familiar with the systems and able to effectively harness the speed, performance results, and cost efficiency of AI.

Led by Vice President Brandy Durham, the Practice is designed to help government agencies map and enjoy the full benefits of AI. Durham brings over twenty years of experience at Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and IBM, applying commercial AI solutions to national security challenges.

“At ManTech, we’ve assembled a diverse team of AI experts with deep understanding of client missions to create our foundation, ensuring we empower every client’s AI Journey,” said Durham.

“The Data Analytics and AI Solutions Practice partners with members of the national security community to deliver mission critical solutions,” said Eric Brown, Chief Innovation Officer at ManTech. “To build on this capability, the Practice partners work closely with the Digital Transformation Division, formerly Definitive Logic, which was acquired by ManTech in 2023.”

ManTech partners with all U.S. Federal organizations, bringing their toughest challenges to the Data Analytics and AI Solutions Practice. ManTech offers these services at the client facility or in one of their many Innovation Labs. ManTech brings advanced and emerging technologies to drive efficiencies and mission effectiveness in defense of the nation.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

