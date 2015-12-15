Manufacturing a Top Priority at World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos: Guidewheel CEO to Speak on Next-generation Technologies in Factory Operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewheel, the leading AI-powered FactoryOps platform, is proud to announce that its co-founder and CEO, Lauren Dunford, has been invited to speak at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. This builds on Guidewheel’s recognition in 2022 as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers, where Guidewheel was selected among hundreds of early- to growth-stage companies from around the world involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.





This year’s World Economic Forum meeting will bring together leaders from around the world to discuss long-term, inclusive strategies to achieve a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050. The theme for the 2024 meeting – A Long-Term Strategy for Climate, Nature and Energy – underscores the urgency to get to net zero in manufacturing, which contributes about a third of global emissions. A thoughtful and inclusive approach to leveraging technology advancements to support factories of all sizes can enable the decarbonization of manufacturing and move the world towards resilient, low-carbon supply chains.

Guidewheel’s participation in the conference alongside global manufacturing leaders recognizes its impact in helping enable every factory on the planet to achieve peak performance and net zero emissions.

Dunford has been invited to speak at two sessions at the World Economic Forum meeting. She will be speaking in sessions on “How Digital Technology Can Power Net Zero” on January 16 and on “Harnessing the Metaverse to Transform Manufacturing” on January 17.

“Being invited to speak at Davos is a testament to the impact Guidewheel is making in the manufacturing sector,” said Dunford. “Our goal is to not only support manufacturers in reaching peak performance and productivity, but also to make a tangible contribution to the global effort of achieving net zero. At Davos, we look forward to sharing our insights and to learning from other leaders in this space.”

Known for its leading AI-powered FactoryOps platform, Guidewheel has built the first approach to factory operations that can scale across every machine, in every factory. FactoryOps combines non-intrusive sensors with breakthrough AI to empower manufacturers to swiftly improve productivity and profit, while also building in the real time intelligence layer needed to reach peak performance and net zero.

For more information about Guidewheel and its participation in Davos, please contact Lucas Goldman at LucasG@guidewheel.com.

About Guidewheel

Guidewheel is on a mission to empower all the world’s factories to reach sustainable peak performance. Its AI-powered FactoryOps platform makes the power of the cloud accessible to any factory. Guidewheel clips onto any machine to turn its real-time “heartbeat” into a connected, active learning system that empowers teams to reduce lost production time, increase efficiency, and perform better and better over time. A global software company founded out of Stanford, Guidewheel is backed by top investors including Greycroft and Breakthrough Energy Ventures and works with hundreds of manufacturers across the globe.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

