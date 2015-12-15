New Mill Capital Holdings, Infinity Assets, Camjay LLC Purchase Maine Mill Assets of Pixelle Specialty Solutions

Joint Venture will look to repurpose the mill site for alternative uses, build energy project

JAY, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JGT2 Redevelopment LLC, a Joint Venture of New Mill Capital Holdings (www.newmillcapital.com), Infinity Asset Solutions (www.infinityassets.com) and Camjay LLC, has acquired the assets of Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Jay, ME. The acquisition includes the real estate of the main paper mill site as well as all mill equipment and the adjacent cogeneration power plant.

“We are thrilled to have acquired the Jay mill and plan on making a significant investment to bring economic life back to the property,” said Tony McDonald, President of Camjay. “The site’s heavy infrastructure can be repurposed for a variety of industrial uses, and we have already started the process of identifying potential new users for the property.”

The new owners plan to sell certain mill assets that are no longer usable on the property. An auction is scheduled for May 7-10, 2024. Once that process is complete, the property will be available for tenants. The building contains almost one million square feet of space, most served with heavy-duty overhead cranes and ample power, with some space having clear heights over 50 feet. The site also has rail, natural gas, a 26 million gallon per day wastewater treatment plant, and a large number of environmental permits that can be repurposed for a variety of uses. The buildings also lay out well for multi-tenant space, with several bays having their own loading, parking, and office areas.

In addition to the mill assets, the site has a 150 MW cogeneration plant with an interconnect directly to the power grid. The plant consists of three Westinghouse Siemens Combustion Turbines, each burning primarily natural gas but capable of burning #2 Diesel utilizing a 330,000 gallon diesel tank. Given the existing interconnect, the site is attractive for a variety of energy uses, including a co-located solar project or battery storage. The property consists of over 1,000 acres, giving access to a large amount of land for solar.

“The energy opportunities here are vast,” said Gregory Schain, Principal of New Mill Capital Holdings. “Given what already exists at the site, an energy project in Jay would have a large head start over a greenfield site.”

Between a new energy project and an adjacent 29 MW hydroelectric plant owned by Eagle Creek, with “behind-the-fence” access available to new tenants, the property not only has abundant, reliable power, but can also offer energy to tenants at rates more competitive than what is available at retail.

For more information on the property, please contact Tony McDonald at 207-749-1000 or tonymcdonald123@gmail.com.

For more information on the equipment, please contact Leslie Amoils at 416-312-9993 or lamoils@infinityassets.com.

ABOUT NEW MILL CAPITAL HOLDINGS

New Mill Capital provides comprehensive asset solutions for the industrial marketplace. Primary services include turnkey acquisitions of closed industrial plants, industrial redevelopment and value-add real estate acquisitions, equipment liquidation and monetization, webcast and online auctions, and traditional sales transactions. NMC has acquired over 25,000,000 square feet of vacant plants since 2011, with the vast majority being put back to productive use. In addition, NMCH has conducted auctions and/or liquidations for industries ranging from food processing and packaging to steel, semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, printing, cosmetics and textiles. To learn more about New Mill, please visit www.newmillcapital.com

ABOUT INFINITY ASSET SOLUTIONS

Infinity Asset Solutions is a comprehensive provider of industrial disposition services to a variety of industries, including metalworking, machining, fabrications, plastics, printing, food and beverage, forestry, and more. Core competencies of Infinity include acquisition, auctions, appraisals, and financing. Infinity is one of the largest provider of disposition services in Canada and has a large presence in the United States as well, with clients including many large financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Infinity, please visit www.infinityassets.com.

ABOUT CAMJAY

CAMJAY was founded by Tony McDonald to invest in and actively manage the Jay property. Mr. McDonald has over 35 years of experience in Maine real estate as a partner in the Boulos company, the largest commercial real estate firm north of Boston with offices in Portland, Maine as well as Portsmouth and Manchester, NH. He has been active in the redevelopment of a variety of property types throughout the state and actively owns and manages other commercial properties.

