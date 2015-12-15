New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (“New Mountain” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, February 26, 2024 after markets close. The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. During the live conference call, the Company’s officers will review the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Conference Call Information

To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

United States: +1 (877) 443-9109



International: +1 (412) 317-1082



Live Audio Webcast

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Conference Call Replay Information

A replay of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through May 27, 2024. The full webcast replay will be available through February 27, 2025. To access the earnings webcast replay please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website.

United States: +1 (877) 344-7529



International: +1 (412) 317-0088



Access Code: 4449111

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with over $45 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements”, which relate to the Company’s business, including, but not limited to, the timing and the number of shares to be repurchased, if any, under the Repurchase Program, future operations, future performance or the Company’s financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on the Company’s business, portfolio companies, the Company’s industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

