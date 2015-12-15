NxGen Brands, Inc. Releases Bullish Q1 Sales Forecasts for Mad House Supps with Estimated 105% Growth Year on Year, Stretching for $1.6M for 2024

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – January 23, 2024) – NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) (“NxGen” or the “Company”), (www.nxgenbrands.com) updates its Q1 2024 sales forecasts for its recently acquired brand Mad House Innovations (www.madhousesupps.com) with new Protein product slated for release mid-February.

In its first quarter of operations under the NxGen Brands ownership, Mad House is set to achieve topline revenues of somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000 in first quarter sales. With low inventory coming into the year due to the brand purchase and the new Protein product only coming on stream halfway through the quarter, management continues to forecast this would account for 15% of 2024’s annual revenues, putting the total years sales to be in the region of $1.3-$1.6m from the brand.

Mad House recently announced that it was launching a new Protein Line. The new Protein products will be fortified with 3 sources of ultra-premium protein, plus digeseb™ which the Company says is an innovate ‘NO-BLOAT’ protein absorption ingredient, making the customers’ use experience of this product significantly better than other comparable products. The low carb, low calorie, low sugar and low-fat formula will also include a super special ‘secret ingredient’ yet to be announced, that will take the market by storm and be completely disruptive in the space. This product is slated to launch early March 2024, with further details to be launched mid-February.

Speaking earlier about the new product, CEO Joseph Lawanson stated, “I recently put a massive Inventory order in for Mad House which was in excess of 10,000Lbs of product, including 3000lbs of the new protein product. This Protein is going to disrupt this space and has something special which is going to blow the market away. ‘The Perfect Protein Does Exist…until now’ is our motto for our new Mad House Scoops protein. It will contain 23g of protein with 11g of amino acids to make this the perfect protein blend. Each scoop of ‘Mad House Scoops™’ contains the core building blocks necessary to create a true ‘Circus Freak’ physique. I cannot wait for people to be able to get hold of this products from the NxGen Brands family of products”.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol NXGB. The Company is building a profitable Nutritional Supplements company, comprising of several brands. www.nxgenbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of NxGen Brands, Inc.’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of NxGen, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on NxGen’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. NxGen cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, NxGen undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by NxGen.

Corporate Contact:

ceo@nxgenbrands.com

www.nxgenbrands.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195196