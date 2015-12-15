OMNIVISION Announces Single Chip LCOS Panel for Next-Generation Smart AR/XR/MR Glasses

Launched during CES 2024, the new OP03050 LCOS panel displays high-resolution content for a truly immersive experience for consumer and B2B applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the new OP03050, a low-power, small form factor liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) panel that integrates the LCOS array, driving circuit, frame-buffer and interface in a single chip. The OP03050 provides a high-resolution, immersive experience for real-time video conferencing and streaming when used in augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR) and mixed reality (MR) glasses and head-mounted displays.









“Smart eyewear is the next mobile phone accessory consumers want, especially as they become more fashionable, smaller and lightweight,” said Devang Patel, marketing director for the IoT and emerging segment, OMNIVISION. “The high pixel pitch of the OP03050 results in better image quality and a more immersive viewing experience for the user. In fact, while the consumer market is a driving force behind the growing demand for smart glasses, the more immersive experience makes them useful for B2B applications as well, such as in the medical, engineering and aerospace fields.”

The OP03050 LCOS panel has a 3.0-micron pixel pitch; it features 1560×1200 display resolution at 120 Hz with low-latency. It comes in a 0.23-inch optical format in a small FPCA package and supports a 4-channel MIPI-DSI interface. Samples are available now, and the OP03050 will be in mass production in 2H 2024. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

