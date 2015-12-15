Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management Hires Alan Gama

Cupertino family business to hire Alan Gama to help with continued growth

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlanGama–Derek Pesta CEO and Financial Advisor is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Gama to the Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management team in the role of Financial Advisor. As Pesta continues to grow the firm, he’s excited to have Gama bring his client-centric approach and strong experience in relationship building.


“I was searching for a financial advisor to join our firm since we’re experiencing strong growth. With that comes the challenge in continuing to give our clients excellent service,” said Derek Pesta.

Pesta, who is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and graduate of Pepperdine University’s MBA program in finance, has been searching for great talent after purchasing the business from his father in January 2022.

Gama shares Pesta’s values and the same commitment to their clients and families. “Alan is well suited for this opportunity,” said Pesta. “He is passionate, kind, and knowledgeable. I am proud of his dedication to his financial services career, and I know our clients will be in great hands. Alan also has over seven years of experience working in the financial services industry, which is very helpful for our clients.”

The current team at Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management will continue to support clients with plans to add a summer intern in 2024, so Pesta can focus full-time on supporting clients.

About Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management

Founded in 1970, Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management serves clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies, and proactive personal service. For more information, please visit: www.pestaandpesta.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

20370 Town Center Lane, Suite 254

Cupertino, CA 95014

(408) 227-2700

Contacts

Derek Pesta

Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management

(408) 227-2700

derek@pestaandpesta.com

Related Stories

BrainChip and NVISO Group Demonstrate AI-Enabled Human Behavioral Analysis at CES 2024

Bioluminescence Ventures Reveals Partners and Investment Management Team

American Software to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Sail Biomedicines Provides Update on Research with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Pioneering Medicines

American Tower Completes Strategic Review, Announces Agreement to Sell Operations in India to Brookfield

RAIN ONCOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Rain Oncology Inc. – RAIN

You may have missed

BrainChip and NVISO Group Demonstrate AI-Enabled Human Behavioral Analysis at CES 2024

Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management Hires Alan Gama

Bioluminescence Ventures Reveals Partners and Investment Management Team

American Software to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Sail Biomedicines Provides Update on Research with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Pioneering Medicines

error: Content is protected !!