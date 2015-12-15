Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management Hires Alan Gama

Cupertino family business to hire Alan Gama to help with continued growth

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlanGama–Derek Pesta CEO and Financial Advisor is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Gama to the Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management team in the role of Financial Advisor. As Pesta continues to grow the firm, he’s excited to have Gama bring his client-centric approach and strong experience in relationship building.





“I was searching for a financial advisor to join our firm since we’re experiencing strong growth. With that comes the challenge in continuing to give our clients excellent service,” said Derek Pesta.

Pesta, who is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and graduate of Pepperdine University’s MBA program in finance, has been searching for great talent after purchasing the business from his father in January 2022.

Gama shares Pesta’s values and the same commitment to their clients and families. “Alan is well suited for this opportunity,” said Pesta. “He is passionate, kind, and knowledgeable. I am proud of his dedication to his financial services career, and I know our clients will be in great hands. Alan also has over seven years of experience working in the financial services industry, which is very helpful for our clients.”

The current team at Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management will continue to support clients with plans to add a summer intern in 2024, so Pesta can focus full-time on supporting clients.

About Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management

Founded in 1970, Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management serves clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies, and proactive personal service. For more information, please visit: www.pestaandpesta.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

20370 Town Center Lane, Suite 254



Cupertino, CA 95014



(408) 227-2700

Contacts

Derek Pesta



Pesta & Pesta Wealth Management



(408) 227-2700



derek@pestaandpesta.com