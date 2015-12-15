Qrypt Joins NVIDIA Inception

Company aims to protect valuable data assets with quantum-secure encryption

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qrypt, the pioneering quantum-secure encryption company, announced its acceptance into NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. By utilizing quantum-secure encryption technology, Qrypt is committed to ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data as it moves across increasingly complex AI-driven environments.





With the rise of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), the need to secure increasingly valuable data in-transit has become paramount, especially as these technologies rely on multiple data repositories. This urgency is heightened by the looming quantum threat, notably the “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) risk, where adversaries store encrypted data today to decrypt it in the future with more advanced quantum computers. Joining NVIDIA Inception will help Qrypt fortify data security against both immediate and future threats, with quantum-secure encryption technology to safeguard data from HNDL vulnerabilities.

“Quantum computing will eventually break all the classical encryption technologies used in data transport, and potentially most of the post-quantum cryptography algorithms under review for standardization, putting every data asset at risk of being compromised,” said Denis Mandich, chief technology officer and co-founder, Qrypt. “Qrypt’s quantum entropy sources generate perfect keys simultaneously at multiple endpoints to enable end-to-end encryption without key distribution, eliminating the risk of HNDL. By leveraging the benefits provided through NVIDIA Inception, we can secure the AI industry and its valuable data assets against the quantum threat today.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow. By leveraging the resources made available through the program, Qrypt will also support its fast-paced growth and product innovation to become a critical security partner for the AI industry.

