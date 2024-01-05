StrategINK brings to you Brio Technologies & Google Cloud presents DAICON – the leading DATA | AI | CLOUD conference co-powered by Dell Technologies

NEW DELHI, Jan 5, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – After the resounding success of the Mumbai Chapter, StrategINK will host the Delhi Chapter of the 3rd Edition of DAICON, the leading DATA|AI|CLOUD conference, on 17th January 2024.

The conference will bring together 40+ subject matter experts as speakers and 200+ data, analytics & cloud – influencers and decision makers in attendance. It serves as a platform to explore the latest advancements, trends, and real-world applications in the fields of data analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.

The one-day conference will focus on how the trilogy of Data, AI and Cloud is enabling digital transformation within enterprises through three different tracks: TECHCON | MARCON | FINCON.

Eminent industry speakers will share insights and best practices on topics including:

  • How AI and data-driven insights are shaping business models.
  • Leveraging the sscloud for business agility and scale
  • Building an insights-driven organization

“We are excited to host a larger edition of DAICON in Delhi, aiming to foster a dynamic environment for India’s leading data, analytics, cloud, and digital experts to connect, gain insights, and exchange ideas on the cutting-edge technologies and strategies driving innovation,” stated Vinod Singh, Managing Director of StrategINK Solutions.

To register or learn more about DAICON 2023, visit: https://www.strategink.com/daicon/2024/new-delhi/

About StrategINK Solutions

StrategINK is a leading provider of market intelligence, technology advisory and integrated marketing solutions in the B2B domain with a variety of services towards accelerating ‘Business Innovation & Go-to-Market’ pursuits. With our core offerings of ‘Research based Business Insights’, ‘Content driven Marketing Solutions’, ‘Digital Transformation Consulting & Advisory’, and ‘Learning, Enablement & Skill Augmentation Services’, we catalyse & accelerate business transformation, digital led innovation, sales acceleration, skill enhancement, and customer delight. With our rich, diverse & hybrid model of digital and physical tools, techniques and industry proven frameworks and best practices, we develop unique-custom solutions to address complex business challenges of our clients and create compelling value through sustainable innovation.

An ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Company

For additional information, please contact:
Manish Sharma
Chief Business Officer
msharma@strategink.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

