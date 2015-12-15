Tekion Selected by Asbury Automotive Group to Elevate Guest Experiences

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, today announced a new engagement with Asbury Automotive Group, a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest franchised automotive retailers in the United States.









Asbury has selected Tekion as their newest technology partner to help deliver elevated guest-centric experiences powered by Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform that includes retail, service, parts, accounting, customer relationship management, and analytics, all in one seamless platform, to help elevate and materially improve an auto retailer’s end-to-end operations. ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves consumer and employee experiences, and brings the highest efficiencies to retailers by connecting consumers, dealers and OEMs better than ever before.

“It is our mission to become the most guest-centric automotive retailer. To meet the ever-changing needs of our guests, we needed to be able to evolve and adapt,” said David Hult, President and CEO of Asbury Automotive Group. “We chose to partner with a technology provider that puts the guest experience first while leveraging superior platform architecture that will help enable Asbury to deliver even more innovative solutions to customers, partners, and team members.”

Asbury is redefining the traditional dealership model through their guest-centric philosophy, commitment to their team members and communities, and innovative technologies. Asbury plans to pilot Tekion’s ARC in late 2024.

“We’re super proud to partner with Asbury to help them deliver next-generation customer and team member experiences while maintaining operational excellence,” said Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO of Tekion. “Asbury’s mission aligns very well with Tekion’s, and together, we will redefine how best-in-class automotive retailers operate and significantly elevate consumer experience when buying or servicing a vehicle.”

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

