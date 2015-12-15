Telescope Innovations Files Game-Changing Provisional Patent to Purify Battery Materials

A novel refinement process generates battery-quality lithium carbonate in a single step

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 23, 2024) – Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (“Telescope” or the “Company“) is a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The Company focuses on process innovation, particularly for the production of medicinal compounds and battery materials. Telescope announces it has filed a provisional patent application (63/606,069) on a disruptive new technique to purify lithium carbonate, a critical mineral building block for lithium ion battery production and particularly for low-cost LFP battery chemistries. This is Telescope’s second application related to processing battery raw materials, the first of which provides a low-temperature method for generating lithium sulfide.

The current provisional application describes a single-step process that produces battery-grade, >99.9% lithium carbonate from crude material of 20-95% purity (Figure 1). This technology can dramatically reduce the requirement for pre-processing of crude lithium brine feeds, which conventionally accounts for up to 80% of refinement costs.

Figure 1. Telescope’s new process produces >99.9 % lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) from crude mixtures.

To discover this new method, Telescope leveraged its rich expertise in pharmaceutical process development and crystallization. “The requirements for high purity, scalability, batch-to-batch consistency, and continuous operation are the same in the pharma and critical mineral industries,” explained Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. “It’s cross-sector innovation. We brought the cutting-edge tools we use to advance pharmaceutical R&D, like our online analytical platforms, automation, and artificial intelligence tools, and applied them to the battery manufacturing space.”

The Company aims to deploy its intellectual property through partnership and licensing models in the battery materials industry, leveraging its established and productive relationships with Standard Lithium Ltd., Natural Resources Canada, and Canada’s Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator, among others. “As our network grows, we’re strengthening existing partnerships and pursuing new opportunities to deploy and capitalize on our growing IP portfolio,” added Hein.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

